35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Halloween In 2020

"The Halloween decorations in my yard are all tombstones with plans I had for 2020 written on them."

Annual traditions are looking very different in 2020 ― from Zoom Mother’s Day brunches to distanced Fourth of July barbecues. Naturally, Halloween is getting a similar treatment in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against traditional trick-or-treating “where treats are handed to children who go door to door,” and grown-up costume parties are similarly against public health guidelines. But the funny folks of Twitter have found humor in the spooky holiday’s 2020 fate.

We’ve rounded up 35 tweets that sum up Halloween this year. Enjoy!

