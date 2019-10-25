The Top Halloween Candy In Every State

Halloween night is fast approaching, which means it’s time for costumes, haunted houses and of course, candy.
In anticipation of the 31st, Candystore.com released its self-compiled rankings of the most popular Halloween candy in every state.
According to the bulk candy seller’s data, Twix is the top candy in Alaska, Colorado and Rhode Island. The most popular choice in Georgia is Jolly Ranchers, and in New York, it’s Hot Tamales. Meanwhile, California is all about Skittles. Hover over the map above to see the winners for your state and see the full list below.
Candystore.com created its rankings based on 12 years of its sales data (from 2007 to 2018) with a focus on the months leading up to Halloween. The online candy seller also collaborated with “major candy manufacturers and distributors” to help determine the most popular candy in each state (and Washington, D.C.), as well as the first and second runners up. (Certain candies are more likely to be sold in bulk and, as a result, may be overrepresented in the lists.)
In addition to the top Halloween candy state rankings, Candystore.com also released a list of the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. overall.
America’s Favorite Halloween Candy
- Skittles
- Reese’s Cups
- M&M’s
- Snickers
- Starburst
- Candy Corn
- Hot Tamales
- Tootsie Pops
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey’s
Most Popular Halloween Candy By State
Alabama ― Hershey’s Mini Bars
Alaska ― Twix
Arizona ― Skittles
Arkansas ― Hot Tamales
California ― Skittles
Colorado ― Twix
Connecticut ― Milky Way
Delaware ― Skittles
District of Columbia ― Tootsie Pops
Florida ― Skittles
Georgia ― Jolly Ranchers
Hawaii ― Skittles
Idaho ― Candy Corn
Illinois ― Kit Kat
Indiana ― Hot Tamales
Iowa ― Candy Corn
Kansas ― Reese’s Cups
Kentucky ― Swedish Fish
Louisiana ― Lemonheads
Maine ― Sour Patch Kids
Maryland ― Reese’s Cups
Massachusetts ― Butterfinger
Michigan ― Starburst
Minnesota ― Skittles
Mississippi ― Snickers
Missouri ― Milky Way
Montana ― Dubble Bubble
Nebraska ― Salt Water Taffy
Nevada ― Candy Corn
New Hampshire ― Starburst
New Jersey ― Tootsie Pops
New Mexico ― Candy Corn
New York ― Hot Tamales
North Carolina ― Reese’s Cups
North Dakota ― Candy Corn
Ohio ― M&M’s
Oklahoma ― Dubble Bubble
Oregon ― Reese’s Cups
Pennsylvania ― Hershey’s Mini Bars
Rhode Island ― Twix
South Carolina ― Skittles
South Dakota ― Starburst
Tennessee ― Tootsie Pops
Texas ― Reese’s Cups
Utah ― Jolly Ranchers
Vermont ― M&M’s
Virginia ― Hot Tamales
Washington ― salt water taffy
West Virginia ― Blow Pops
Wisconsin ― Starburst
Wyoming ― salt water taffy.