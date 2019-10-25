The Top Halloween Candy In Every State

Halloween night is fast approaching, which means it’s time for costumes, haunted houses and of course, candy.

In anticipation of the 31st, Candystore.com released its self-compiled rankings of the most popular Halloween candy in every state.

According to the bulk candy seller’s data, Twix is the top candy in Alaska, Colorado and Rhode Island. The most popular choice in Georgia is Jolly Ranchers, and in New York, it’s Hot Tamales. Meanwhile, California is all about Skittles. Hover over the map above to see the winners for your state and see the full list below.

Candystore.com created its rankings based on 12 years of its sales data (from 2007 to 2018) with a focus on the months leading up to Halloween. The online candy seller also collaborated with “major candy manufacturers and distributors” to help determine the most popular candy in each state (and Washington, D.C.), as well as the first and second runners up. (Certain candies are more likely to be sold in bulk and, as a result, may be overrepresented in the lists.)

In addition to the top Halloween candy state rankings, Candystore.com also released a list of the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. overall.

America’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Skittles Reese’s Cups M&M’s Snickers Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Sour Patch Kids Hershey’s

Most Popular Halloween Candy By State

Alabama ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

Alaska ― Twix

Arizona ― Skittles

Arkansas ― Hot Tamales

California ― Skittles

Colorado ― Twix

Connecticut ― Milky Way

Delaware ― Skittles

District of Columbia ― Tootsie Pops

Florida ― Skittles

Georgia ― Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii ― Skittles

Idaho ― Candy Corn

Illinois ― Kit Kat

Indiana ― Hot Tamales

Iowa ― Candy Corn

Kansas ― Reese’s Cups

Kentucky ― Swedish Fish

Louisiana ― Lemonheads

Maine ― Sour Patch Kids

Maryland ― Reese’s Cups

Massachusetts ― Butterfinger

Michigan ― Starburst

Minnesota ― Skittles

Mississippi ― Snickers

Missouri ― Milky Way

Montana ― Dubble Bubble

Nebraska ― Salt Water Taffy

Nevada ― Candy Corn

New Hampshire ― Starburst

New Jersey ― Tootsie Pops

New Mexico ― Candy Corn

New York ― Hot Tamales

North Carolina ― Reese’s Cups

North Dakota ― Candy Corn

Ohio ― M&M’s

Oklahoma ― Dubble Bubble

Oregon ― Reese’s Cups

Pennsylvania ― Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island ― Twix

South Carolina ― Skittles

South Dakota ― Starburst

Tennessee ― Tootsie Pops

Texas ― Reese’s Cups

Utah ― Jolly Ranchers

Vermont ― M&M’s

Virginia ― Hot Tamales

Washington ― salt water taffy

West Virginia ― Blow Pops

Wisconsin ― Starburst