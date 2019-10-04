HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The spookiest month of the year is here! With Halloween only a few weeks away, it’s time to start stocking up on creepy home decor and planning your “Halloweekend” costumes. If the thought of getting ready for the holiday is scarier than skeletons in your closet, hath no fear — the trend experts at Etsy and Pinterest are here to help.

What will be the top Halloween costumes of 2019?

Pinterest A map of the top Halloween costumes of 2019, according to Pinterest.

Whether you’re in need of a fun couples costume or an adorable costume for your pet, there’s plenty of inspiration out there. It doesn’t hurt that Halloween costumes have gotten a lot more inclusive over the years, too. The trend experts at Pinterest have noted increased searches for plus-size Halloween costumes, as well as adaptive Halloween costumes for kids with disabilities. Searches for wheelchair Halloween costumes are up nearly 30%.

We’re also predicting a huge surge in retro and ’90s Halloween looks for the season.

If you’re looking for more of a deep dive into Halloween costumes and trends for the season, keep scrolling:

The top women’s Halloween costumes of 2019 are...

According to Pinterest, the top Halloween costume searches by those identifying as female were: “The Powerpuff Girls,” pirate, circus, “Stranger Things” and — shocker — alien. See? The ’90s are in this Halloween.

Below, we’ve pulled together some of the top women’s Halloween costumes for 2019:

The top men’s Halloween costumes of 2019 are...

According to Pinterest, the top costume searches by those identifying as male were: superhero, viking, Spider-Man, Joker and Jedi. Superhero costumes will likely dominate this season, thanks to the success of films like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and “Joker.”

Below, we’ve pulled together some of the top men’s Halloween costumes for 2019:

The top couples, BFF and group Halloween costumes of 2019 are...

If you’re partying in a pair this month, there are plenty of duo costumes to choose from — whether you’re celebrating with your BFF or partner. The top searches for BFF and couple costumes on Pinterest were “Lilo and Stitch,” Woody and Bo Peep from “Toy Story” and “Pulp Fiction.” If you want to up your squad goals squad ghouls this season, you might be more interested in costumes for “Stranger Things,” “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Toy Story,” all of which are top costumes searches for the season. There’s also a specific interest in Steve Harrington’s look from “Stranger Things.”

Below, we’ve pulled together some of the top couples, BFF and group Halloween costumes for 2019:

The top Halloween decor trends of 2019 are...

Want to spook up your space with Halloween decorations without disrupting your existing home decor? According to both Pinterest and Etsy, searches for “vintage Halloween” and “boho Halloween decor” are up this season. People are also interested in creepy candles that will give their space an enchanting glow and daunting door decor that will greet guests or any ghouls that come knocking.

The Halloween decor trend that will be haunting every home this month? Seasonal planters. There’s been a huge push by plant parents who want to dress up their succulents and ferns with skull-shaped pots, creepy black cat containers and pumpkin planters.

“Etsy shoppers are increasingly searching for Halloween twists on their everyday planters, with searches for ghost planters up 137%, monster planters up 60%, and skull planters up 10% in the last three months (compared to the same time last year),” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s in-house trend expert.

