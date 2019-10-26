COMEDY

Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Share Their Scariest Halloween Costume Fails

"The Tonight Show" host even recalled his own worst effort from childhood.

With Halloween fast approaching, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon this week crowdsourced some of his viewers’ biggest costume fails.

Fallon kicked off the segment by recalling his own worst effort from childhood, involving a bloody lip and ripped clothes.

Viewers then one-upped the comedian with their own embarrassing experiences ― from the person who went as a hand to the students who had to adapt their “Fifty Shades of Grey”-themed attire.

Check out the clip above.

