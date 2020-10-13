Halloween Fire Decoration Is So Realistic, People Keep Calling 911

A California home is now the hottest thing in Halloween decorating.

Carmen and Travis Long’s fake house fire in their “Pirates of the Caribbean” holiday display is so realistic that people keep calling 911, “ABC World News Now” reported.

SCARY-GOOD DECORATIONS: One family’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’-themed Halloween decorations are SO lifelike, passers-by are calling 911! pic.twitter.com/RJKaKPvos0 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) October 13, 2020

Firefighters who responded to the Riverside residence were so impressed with the faux blaze that they high-fived Travis Long and told him “great job,” according to Carmen Long.

Now, hundreds visit the house nightly for the fun of it, LA affiliate KABC noted. The family has taken to alerting the authorities when they turn on the fire effect.

“In California they’re doing this?” an incredulous ABC reporter asked, presumably referring to real fires that have burned millions of acres in the state this year.

Carmen Long said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is glad to “bring a little bit of Halloween joy for everyone.”