Halloween Fire Decoration Is So Realistic, People Keep Calling 911

A California home is now the hottest thing in Halloween decorating.
Carmen and Travis Long’s fake house fire in their “Pirates of the Caribbean” holiday display is so realistic that people keep calling 911, “ABC World News Now” reported.
Firefighters who responded to the Riverside residence were so impressed with the faux blaze that they high-fived Travis Long and told him “great job,” according to Carmen Long.
Now, hundreds visit the house nightly for the fun of it, LA affiliate KABC noted. The family has taken to alerting the authorities when they turn on the fire effect.
“In California they’re doing this?” an incredulous ABC reporter asked, presumably referring to real fires that have burned millions of acres in the state this year.
Carmen Long said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is glad to “bring a little bit of Halloween joy for everyone.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place