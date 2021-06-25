Michael Myers Returns In 'Halloween Kills' Trailer: 'Evil Dies Tonight'

Michael Myers is back... again.

Four decades after Hollywood’s “Halloween” saga introduced the world to the white-masked murderer, the trailer for the latest iteration of the franchise, “Halloween Kills,” dropped.

“Halloween Kills,” serving as a sequel to David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween,” follows Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode as she faces off with the villain who has terrorized her for 40 years.

In “Halloween,” Strode, her daughter Karen (played by Judy Greer) and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) manage to lock Myers in a cage inside a burning home. Of course he escapes.

And in the latest installment, the Strode women have to work together to stop him before he kills again.

“You and Allyson should not have to keep running. Evil dies tonight,” says Curtis’ Strode in the trailer, wielding a knife in a hospital gown.

Written by Green, Scott Teems and Danny McBride, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the film brings back a lot of familiar faces from the original 1978 film, including Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens.

“Halloween Kills” is set to hit theaters Oct. 15.