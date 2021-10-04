Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with our looks, especially when it comes to makeup. There’s an abundance of talented creators who can inspire you online, especially on TikTok ― it’s the perfect place to find new looks and the makeup tutorials to help you achieve them.

While some looks might be reserved for the most talented makeup artists (or people with extreme patience), we’re sharing some doable inspiration for your upcoming Halloween looks. Whether you like it scary, pretty or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone here. Follow these TikTok users for some spooky inspiration.

Abby has become known for her extreme transformations and masterful transitions. A makeup content creator and singer, Abby often posts creative makeup looks, many of which will work as Halloween looks (even though that’s not always her intention). She re-creates the looks of movie characters, real and fantastical beings, and uses all the colors under the rainbow.

Eleanor Barnes, the person behind Snitchery, is a true chameleon. No character (real or magical) is off limits, which makes her account the perfect Halloween inspiration. From pretty to scary to funny, there’s every makeup (and costume) look you might wish for. Our pick? Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants’ best friend. Funny, inventive, affordable and easy to do:

Rowena makes even the scarier looks pretty with the addition of colors and glitter. Expect comprehensive tutorials for all her looks, which makes things a little bit easier, especially for the most complicated creations. If you have a steady hand and a little bit of time, you might want to re-create one of the dark and sparkly looks by Rowena — maximum impact with loads of glitter.

Let’s be honest, sometimes finding a proper Halloween outfit is a lot of work. Or maybe you’re not one for costumes! In that case, scary-looking makeup is essential for your all-black outfit. @makeupbyrabe offers some easy eyeliner looks to help you achieve a last-minute Halloween combo. Overall, her account is full of eyeliner looks, or “tiny eye art,” as she calls it.

Ruby is an Australian makeup artist who posts colorful looks, full glam makeup, as well as scarier Halloween-appropriate dramatic makeup looks and tutorials. She recently posted an easy-to-follow tutorial for a modern day scary-looking Cruella de Vil look and it’s one we’d definitely re-create.

Rebekah loves re-creating makeup look from award shows and red carpets, as well as full-on glam makeup. Her Halloween creations are all about female characters from popular films, like Daphne from Scooby Doo, Cruella de Vil and Frankenstein’s wife.

If you’re a fan of cosplay looks as well as special effects makeup, @flawlessbytenisha is well worth a follow. Tenisha Billington is a makeup artist who specializes in SFX, and you’ll be amazed by her extreme transformations.

Danni is a makeup artist and anime fan, and the anime inspiration is obvious throughout her makeup looks. Though most are quite complicated to re-create, we can’t help but get inspired for our upcoming Halloween outings.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look beautiful rather than scary for Halloween, in which case @paytons.makeup’s TikTok videos will prove quite helpful. The self-taught makeup artist and aesthetician posts creative and full glam looks, many of which make us think of the glittery creations from the TV show “Euphoria.”

TikToker Kyndra posts colorful and often scary makeup looks. Best of all, she posts comprehensive makeup tutorials that are easy to follow along. A great look on her account is Tiffany Valentine, the murderous doll and Bride of Chucky — a popular pick for Halloween.

This is a talented British creator who mostly re-creates makeup looks inspired by celebrities, from fellow TikTok creators, Disney princesses, Harry Potter and other iconic characters, and puts her own spin on them. Her makeup looks are guaranteed to inspire you. She also creates her own sparkly, glittery looks and our Halloween pick is this mermaid-meets-Avatar mystical creature.