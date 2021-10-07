HuffPost

It’s spooky season, and whether you’ve already picked out your Halloween costume or simply want to get into the spirit, there are a variety of fun nail polish shades out there to complete your look.

Nail influencer Lauren Phelps told HuffPost that she’s excited to wear vampy purples, black and reds. “Although I gravitate toward créme polishes, I think shimmer and duo chrome polishes are perfect for Halloween!” she said.

Color-changing thermal polishes are what nail influencer Kelli Marissa is wearing this season. “Thermals are a really cool specialty finish and there’s something very mystical about wearing them around Halloween, especially if you do peek-a-boo nail art where your design is the same color as the polish in its cold state, and warmer temperatures reveal the nail art,” she said. “It’s a perfect way to sneak in some bats or spiders onto your nails and scare people!”

Here are our top picks for classic crémes and special effect nail polishes that scream Halloween.

1. Witching Hour by Cirque Colors

Part of the brand’s Spellbound Trio of color-changing polishes, this limited edition thermal nail polish shifts from black when cold to gray when warm and is accented with a scattered holographic sparkle. For some extra Halloween fun, paint on a design with black nail polish for a peekaboo effect.

2. Mystic Moonstone by Cirque Colors

This sheer milky white shade is, in a word, ethereal. Its mystic blue shimmer and delicate holographic sparkle gives it a stunning multidimensional finish that would make any werewolf howl.

3. Eclipse by ILNP

Part of ILNP’s Wicked Collection, which was inspired by an eerie forest, this unique shade shifts from a “mystifying midnight black” to a “fiery red,” with shades of orange, gold and even teal in between. It’s Halloween in a bottle and you most definitely need it.

4. Cursed by ILNP

If you love black nail polish, this festive black jelly shimmer is for you. The deep black base is accented with shimmering purple, green and orange iridescent flakes, and it achieves full coverage in two to three coats. It’s like having a Halloween party on your nails and we’re into it.

5. Misery by ILNP

Described as a “fiery burnt orange holographic with a vivid metallic flare,” this polish is the sparkly pumpkin spice shade of our dreams. It’s made with copper metallic flakes and holographic micro-flakes that come alive in the sunlight ― you know, like a sparkly vampire. The effect is dazzling.

6. WKF by Olive & June

This cool mossy green créme might not have any sparkles or color-shifting properties, but it might just turn you on to wearing green nail polish. Paint this one on for Halloween, then wear it all season long.

7. JJ by Olive & June

Described by the brand as a “cozy cinnamon brown that has the just right amount of sweet and spicy,” this shade is perfect for a low-key Halloween at home with scary movies, snacks and a warm beverage in hand. Wear JJ on its own or as part of a Skittle manicure; Olive & June has curated a Caramel Apple Spice Set and Pumpkin Spice Latte Set, both of which include JJ.

8. Suspish by Loud Lacquer

Level up your favorite créme polish with this black and white splatter topper from small indie brand Loud Lacquer. The black and white hex glitters give us Jackson Pollock vibes and we love it. This topper can be worn on its own or layered over a manicure that’s a few days (or even weeks) old to give it a refresh and even cover up any chips.

9. Lip Stain by Ella+Mila

Described as a “shimmery burgundy brown,” this vampy shade is sure to match whatever you’re wearing this Halloween. It’s made with Ella+Mila’s PETA-certified vegan formula that’s 17-free (which means it’s formulated without 17 of the potentially harmful chemicals that are commonly found in nail polish).

10. Little Plum Dress by Ella+Mila

This deep, dark, almost-black purple is an absolute stunner and perfect for a night of mischief (and by mischief we mean watching the ”Harry Potter” movies while stealing fun-size candy bars from the bowl meant for trick-or-treaters). It’s also made with the brand’s 17-free formula, which also claims to be quick-drying and chip-resistant.

11. Freudian Flip by Orly

Described by the brand as a “mermaid duo chrome shimmer,” this gorgeous nail polish shade shifts from green to blue to purple. It’s part of Orly’s Breathable line (which the company claims prevents chipping and peeling), a collection of one-step nail polishes that don’t require a base or top coat.

12. Celeste-Teal by Orly

This dark green teal créme is “inspired by the depths of space” and makes a great base for galaxy nail art. It’s a fall staple that’s super chic and infused with argan oil, provitamin B5 and vitamin C.

13. Amal by Zoya

This warm-toned classic crimson red has a ruby red pearl fleck and comes in Zoya’s MatteVelvet finish. It looks like velvet on the nails and is a fun twist on a classic red nail polish.

