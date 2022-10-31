Parenting
TwitterHalloween funniest tweetsfunniest tweets from parents

31 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

"A child brings so much joy to a parent’s life: their laughter, their smile, their Halloween candy."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Halloween comes with many highs and lows for parents of young kids.

On the one hand, there are the cute costumes. On the other hand, there are the endless visits to the store to pick out a new costume every time a child changes their mind. On the one hand, the opportunity to rifle through an impressive candy stash to enjoy your favorites. On the other hand, dealing with tantrums from a kid who wants to eat their Halloween candy morning, noon and night.

You get the point. Fortunately, the funny parents of Twitter have turned to the platform to vent their frustration and share some hilarious musings about Halloween season. Keep scrolling for 31 scarily relatable examples.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Style & Beauty

If You’re Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Shopping

31 TikTok-Famous Products With Reviewer Photos That Do All The Talking

Food & Drink

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And 'The Mole'

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You ThatThis Cloud-Like Puffer Vest Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

You Only Have A Few More Hours To Get Up To 80% Off At Wayfair

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Food & Drink

'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Money

Debt consolidation. You've got questions, we've got answers! Here's everything you need to know.

Paid for by Lightstream
Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Home & Living

We Asked An Expert For Advice On Your Eco-Friendly Home Upgrade Projects

Paid for by LightStream
Food & Drink

His Neighbor Was Murdered In Front Of His House. Now, This Chef Helps Fellow Immigrants Find Freedom.

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Shopping

Save 25% During Brooklinen's Linen Sale

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For Your Home

Shopping

35 Things Good For Your Home And Your Pet

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent Blisters This Boot Season, According To Podiatrists

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Home & Living

This Twisted Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Great Fall Candle Roundup

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?