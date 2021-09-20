Home & Living

Everything You Need To Host A Perfect Little Halloween Party

Whether you celebrate with kids or adults, these spooky tabletop and décor picks will do the trick.

Chances are you’re doing something slightly downscaled for Halloween this year, whether that’s trick-or-treating in a small group or planning a simple gathering of vaccinated friends. No matter if you’re simply setting out a few nibbles or hosting a full-blown dinner, you’ll want decor to be just the right level of spooky and fun. These Halloween tabletop, serving, bar and party products will do the trick of spurring your imagination for the big night ― and be a total treat for everyone.

1
Some beautiful bat glassware
Crate & Barrel
Serve your favorite Halloween cocktails in these handblown double old-fashioned glasses covered in a cloud of bats.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $9.95.
2
Midnight-black plates
Target
They'll bring the right touch of darkness to your Halloween gathering, but there's a bonus: These stoneware plates from Target's Jungalow collab will be chic year-round.

Get a set of four dinner plates for $24 or four salad bowls or salad plates for $20.
3
Or vintage Halloween paper plates
Maisonette
Doing casual? Delight your family or guests with these adorable disposable plates in a retro pattern.

Get a pack of 8 from Maisonette or from Meri Meri for $10.
4
Cauldrons for serving, of course
Crate & Barrel
Offer up cider, soup or snacks in these iron-black cauldron bowls from Crate & Barrel.

Get the small cauldron for $5.95 or the large cauldron for $29.95.
5
A '70s horror film garland
Etsy
Drape a door, set up a photo backdrop or use it as a table runner: This garland of classic horror characters will be a scream no matter what.

Get one from Etsy for $14.39+ (comes in two sizes).
6
Or an eyeball balloon garland
Meri Meri
Forty watching eyeballs will spook your guests in the best possible way. This pack comes with everything you need, including the balloons, cord, glue dots and instructions for assembly.

Get it from Maisonette or Meri Meri for $26.
7
A scary skull candle (or three)
Crate & Barrel
Stumped when it comes to table decoration? We'd grab a trio of these scary skull candles and group them together to form a centerpiece.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $19.95.
8
Spooky salad plates
Crate & Barrel
These glazed porcelain plates are dishwasher safe and will last for years of Halloweens to come.

Get a set of four from Crate & Barrel for $24.95.
9
A set of 8 vintage Halloween cups
Maisonette
Kids and adults alike will be delighted to drink from these paper cups.

Get a set of 8 from Maisonette or from Meri Meri for $9.50.
10
Or some incredible creepy skeleton glassware
Pottery Barn
Look at those bone fingers! These stemless wine glasses are part of Pottery Barn's skeleton drinkware collection, which also includes Champagne flutes, highballs, a punch bowl and more.

Get it for $24.50.
11
Creepy bottle labels
Walmart
Don't serve wine. Use these spooky bottle stickers from Walmart to serve "blood," "embalming juice" and "zombie virus" instead.

Get the pack on the left for $9.39 or the pack on the right for $7.91. Or, for a slightly different look, try this set of 16 labels from Amazon for $8.99.
12
Vintage Halloween cake toppers
Maisonette
Stick these in any dessert and suddenly, it's a very special Halloween dessert that everyone will ooh and ahh over.

Buy a set of four from Maisonette or from Meri Meri for $9.
13
A "boo" mat
West Elm
When you want to get your guests in the mood, but not scare them away, this is perfect.

Get it from West Elm for $47.
14
Or an inexpensive welcome mat that's deliciously dark
Amazon
You can never have enough cheap thrills -- but your guests can track in too much dirt.

Get it from Amazon for $16.75.
15
The perfect stove-to-table pumpkin
Bed Bath & Beyond
Dish up soups, casseroles, sides and more in this enameled cast iron pumpkin Dutch oven from Staub, which can go straight from the oven or stove to the tabletop.

Get it in white ($199.95) or burnt orange ($229.99) from Bed Bath & Beyond or from Amazon.
16
Or a more affordable Dutch oven in black
Walmart
The interior is enameled cast iron, and the semi-matte finish is as dark as the night beyond the campfire when you hear a scary noise.

Get it from Walmart for $62.03.
17
Dapper animal Halloween salad plates
West Elm
Need even more creatures in your decor? These "dapper animal" Halloween plates from West Elm will do the trick. The treat? They're dishwasher-safe porcelain.

Get them for $12.50 each.
18
Or keep it sweet but disposable
Maisonette
These adorable pastel paper plates will squeeze any little heart -- even those of the undead.

Get a set of 8 from Maisonette for $9.
19
Candy corn placemats
Maisonette
You can never have too much candy at Halloween, even if it's placemats.

Get a set of 12 from Maisonette for $34.
20
Or clever cork placemats in black and white
Target
All you have to do is wipe them clean and they'll last until next year, too. Bonus: There's a matching cotton runner.

Get it from Target for $5.
21
Sculptural black candles
Amazon
Let these sandalwood-scented pillars burn on your tabletop and the black wax will form a unique lace-like pattern we can't help but find a bit sinister.

Get it from Amazon for $25.97+ (comes in three sizes).
22
Or flameless LED candles with spiders or bats
World Market
They lack the danger posed by open flames, but these tapers are still a little bit scary thanks to their Halloween design. The candles are made from real wax, but take two AA batteries each.

Get them in spiderweb or bat design from World Market for $12.99.
23
Adorable ghost votives
Etsy
If you normally use votives on your tabletop, replace them with these highly-rated little spectral cuties. They come either unscented or with your choice of 7 seasonal scents including pumpkin pie spice and autumn woods.

Get a set of six from Etsy for $14.10.
24
Tabletop pumpkins you can use all season
Etsy
They'll fit your fall decor and stay for Halloween, too. These pumpkins are made from upcycled books and will look just as nice on your mantle as your table.

Get it from Etsy for $17.50+ (available in three sizes or a set of all three).
25
Striped table runners
Amazon
Grab this two-pack of cotton table runners that can go with just about any Halloween decor.

Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99+ (comes in three lengths).
26
Glasses straight from a mad scientist's lab
Amazon
Get your monster-maker on and serve up the best potions in these beakers from glassware brand Libbey.

Get a set of four from Amazon for $44.25.
27
A 48-pack of adorable, frightful cups
Amazon
If you're hosting an army of ghosts and goblins -- or you just love a good deal -- grab this pack of four dozen 12 ounce paper cups in pumpkin, bat and Frankenstein designs.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
28
A creepy candelabra centerpiece
Michaels
Go full Dracula's castle with this atmospheric 15-inch candelabra.

Get it from Michaels for $27.99.
29
Smokey, spooky gray glassware
H&M
If you're going for a tablescape only a goth or ghost or goth ghost could love, check out H&M's dark gray glassware, which in addition to wine glasses comes in a coupe ($8.49), flute ($8.49), and tall ($4.24) and short beverage glass ($4.24).

Get the wine glass from H&M for $5.09.
30
Or a spiderweb tablecloth
Wayfair
Morticia Addams would approve. And it's machine washable, so it can be a staple of your Halloween decor for years.

Get it from Wayfair for $20.99.
31
A black and blood-red table setting
Walmart
It's a look only vampires could love, but this is the exact right time for that.

Get a 16-piece set for $45.32.
32
A vibe-creating strobe with spooky sounds
Amazon
Set the tone for Halloween in your entry or dimly-lit dining room. This strobe machine also makes scary sounds, which you can turn on or off. Hear a sample here.

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
33
An adorable kid-friendly "trick or treat" banner
Amazon
This set of two garlands has everything: a bat, witches, mummies, draculas, skeletons, and pumpkins.

Get it from Amazon for $14.
