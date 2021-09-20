Everything You Need To Host A Perfect Little Halloween Party

Chances are you’re doing something slightly downscaled for Halloween this year, whether that’s trick-or-treating in a small group or planning a simple gathering of vaccinated friends. No matter if you’re simply setting out a few nibbles or hosting a full-blown dinner, you’ll want decor to be just the right level of spooky and fun. These Halloween tabletop, serving, bar and party products will do the trick of spurring your imagination for the big night ― and be a total treat for everyone.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Some beautiful bat glassware
Midnight-black plates
Or vintage Halloween paper plates
Cauldrons for serving, of course
A '70s horror film garland
Or an eyeball balloon garland
A scary skull candle (or three)
Spooky salad plates
A set of 8 vintage Halloween cups
Or some incredible creepy skeleton glassware
Creepy bottle labels
Vintage Halloween cake toppers
A "boo" mat
Or an inexpensive welcome mat that's deliciously dark
The perfect stove-to-table pumpkin
Or a more affordable Dutch oven in black
Dapper animal Halloween salad plates
Or keep it sweet but disposable
Candy corn placemats
Or clever cork placemats in black and white
Sculptural black candles
Or flameless LED candles with spiders or bats
Adorable ghost votives
Tabletop pumpkins you can use all season
Striped table runners
Glasses straight from a mad scientist's lab
A 48-pack of adorable, frightful cups
A creepy candelabra centerpiece
Smokey, spooky gray glassware
Or a spiderweb tablecloth
A black and blood-red table setting
A vibe-creating strobe with spooky sounds
An adorable kid-friendly "trick or treat" banner
