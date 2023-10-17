“I bought two for my kids they love them! easy to clean no mess im happy and perfect for family movie night.” — felicia

“Love the designs and double function of this cup.” — OG

“Such a fun cute and functional snack cup.” — Jessica

“Love this cup! I bought some last year that weren’t Halloween themed and didn’t have compartments and I loved those so these having compartments make them so much better!!!! They’re pretty sturdy and I’m sure they’ll last as long as the other ones I have did.” — jennifer

“Love these cups! Family movie nights made easy using these! Super strong plastic too, so it should last a long time.” — sara

“I love it, it’s the perfect Halloween movie cup!!!” — Allie