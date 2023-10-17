HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Like most of my best stories, this one starts in a New Jersey dollar store. It was there I saw one of the smartest, most innovative inventions of my lifetime: a reusable plastic cup with a twist-on snack bowl that fits neatly over the straw. And I recently discovered that Walmart has a selection of them themed around Halloween.
Created for movie nights, tailgates or hanging by a campfire, this handy contraption lets you enjoy a cold beverage and a fresh snack all at once. Sure, it’s the perfect invention for children on a long car ride or teenagers playing video games. It’s also an enormous life hack for adults, like moi, who have poor time management and consistently find themselves walking up or down stairs with too many items to reasonably hold at once.
With this baby, I can load up with ice water, fill the top with fruit and pita chips and leisurely walk up the stairs with an extra hand to put on the railing — what a concept! And then I have both a drink and snack ready for me when I need to take my meds or get sucked into work emails for four hours and then realize I simply need a snack or I will combust.
Each bowl is equipped with three compartments, allowing you or your little one to have a variety of snacks. The stadium tumbler holds 24 ounces of liquid and is made from durable plastic that can withstand drops and spills.
When the party is over, you simply unwind the top and easily hand wash the cup, straw and bowl. Grab one for your little goblins and ghosts this spooky season, or enjoy one for yourself. I sure will.
Promising reviews:
“I bought two for my kids they love them! easy to clean no mess im happy and perfect for family movie night.” — felicia
“Love the designs and double function of this cup.” — OG
“Such a fun cute and functional snack cup.” — Jessica
“Love this cup! I bought some last year that weren’t Halloween themed and didn’t have compartments and I loved those so these having compartments make them so much better!!!! They’re pretty sturdy and I’m sure they’ll last as long as the other ones I have did.” — jennifer
“Love these cups! Family movie nights made easy using these! Super strong plastic too, so it should last a long time.” — sara
“I love it, it’s the perfect Halloween movie cup!!!” — Allie