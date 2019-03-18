You could say the NFL’s Haloti Ngata is leaving the game at his peak.

The Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle announced his retirement Monday atop Mount Kilimanjaro, ending his 13-year career “on top,” according to a sign he held at the summit.

It makes sense for a 6 foot 4, 340-pound mountain of a man to call it a career on a mountain ― Africa’s highest at 19,341 feet.

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, three previous with the Detroit Lions and his first nine with the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2013.

“Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.