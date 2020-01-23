Halsey Apologizes, Deletes Tweets After Inadvertent World Trade Center Remark

Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images Halsey's clapback at a less than glowing review said more than she intended.

We’re pretty sure that the “nightmare” Halsey sings about in one song did not involve her inadvertently calling for the One World Trade Center building to collapse, apologizing, and then deleting all the evidence.

On Thursday, the singer responded to a Pitchfork review of her new album, “Manic.” The review, which was not exactly glowing, described the lyrics of one song as “almost too irritating to endure” and slammed some of her “Manic” collaborators as creators of the kind of “amorphous, chameleonic pop I’ve come to associate with sitting miserably in the backseat of a Lyft.”

Clearly upset with this take, the “Graveyard” singer tweeted: “Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already.”

People immediately realized that Pitchfork’s offices happen to be in the One World Trade Center building in New York City and Halsey deleted the tweet shortly thereafter.

Halsey reacts to @pitchfork’s review of her third studio album, ‘Manic.’ pic.twitter.com/BQLHVWYIHW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2020

The 25-year-old then responded to an NBC News reporter who noted the location of Pitchfork’s offices. “ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this,” Halsey wrote. “Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding.”

losing my mind thinking about the person on halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade https://t.co/eJJmK0KyQ7 — ben kesslen (@benkesslen) January 23, 2020

.@Halsey clarifies her Pitchfork tweet, says it was a misunderstanding:



“was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding ❤️” pic.twitter.com/vgdv9IGSMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2020

That tweet has since been deleted too and no other direct mention of this controversy remains on her page as of late Thursday afternoon.

On the same day, however, Halsey did simply tweet, “Click bait garbage.”