Halsey Says 'Abortion Is A Right' In Stirring Instagram Post

Halsey is the latest celebrity to speak out for abortion rights.
On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram video branded by the American Civil Liberties Union in which she forcefully pointed out that abortion is legal, a right and each individual’s own decision.
She also vowed to ensure abortion remains legal in the U.S. even as many Republican-run states move to ban the procedure.
She continued:
We have a serious army on our side. ... We are standing with some of the real heroes of the movement. ... They’re on the front lines doing everything they can to ensure that every person who needs an abortion can get one, no matter how much money they have or where they live.
The post also tagged the ACLU and used the hashtag #stopthebans.
Within an hour of being posted, the message had been viewed almost 600,000 times.
Halsey is just the latest celebrity to speak out against the bans, joining Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Sophie Turner, Emma Watson and Jason Bateman among many others.