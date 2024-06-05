Halsey Opens Up About Recent Health Struggles As She Announces New Music

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Singer Halsey opened up on social media about her recent health struggles as she announced the release of her new single.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, shared the release of the song, “The End,” marking the first single off of her new album.

“long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album,” she said in the caption.

One of the videos in the post showed Halsey sitting on her couch rubbing her legs and sighing in pain. Another included a compilation of videos of her in hospitals with IVs and needles in her arm.

“I told myself I’m giving myself four more years to be sick,” the singer said in the video, continuing to rub her legs. “At 30, I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not gonna be sick, and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy, and I’m just gonna get to redo my 20s and my 30s.”

The singer did not explicitly confirm whether she was diagnosed with an illness, but she shared a video of her sitting in an armchair with a needle in her arm, saying, “Today is day one of treatment.”

In the caption, she also tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, two nonprofits dedicated to researching the illnesses, respectively. Leukemia is a blood cancer that usually starts in the bone marrow and causes an abnormal increase in blood cells. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes pain and inflammation throughout the body, and affects many parts of the body including skin, joints, kidneys and the heart.

Over 200,000 Americans have the most common form of lupus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Lupus Registry. Lupus can affect anyone, but nine out of 10 people with the condition are women.

Halsey’s team did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.