Halsey Makes A Splash As 'Little Mermaid' On Disney Special

Halsey transitioned from pop star to sea princess on Sunday night to deliver one of the most buzzed-about performances of “Disney Family Singalong: Vol. II.”

The “Without Me” singer performed “Part of Your World” from 1989’s “The Little Mermaid” on the ABC special, which also featured appearances by Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, among others.

While many stars opted for casual wear to give their at-home numbers, Halsey went full-on Ariel in a beachy sundress and a red wig accessorized with a pearl-studded hair clip.

Just hours before her appearance, she teased the look with a couple of photos on Instagram.

True to form, Halsey’s rendition of the classic was note-perfect and made a splash with fans on social media.

halsey can do both (and then some) pic.twitter.com/Gsr3w8bCO9 — Cynthia the Theorist™ (@cynthiaruth95) May 10, 2020

in honor of @halsey singing “Part Of Your World” I drew cartoon style halsey as the little mermaid 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uz0p86pqEw — rici (@94shalseylwt) May 11, 2020

Some people went so far as to suggest that Halsey replace Halle Bailey in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

The show also gave Bailey, who is one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, an opportunity to let her talents shine. She joined her sister, Chloe, and Anika Noni Rose on a rendition of “Almost There” from 2009’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

In February, Halsey kicked off a European tour in support of her third album, “Manic.” The U.S. leg of the tour, originally slated to begin in Seattle next month, has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch Halsey perform “Part of Your World” below.