Halsey And Evan Peters Are Officially A Couple And Their Costume Game Is Strong

May Halsey and Evan Peters’ new relationship be as strong as their couples costume game.

The “Graveyard” singer and “American Horror Story” alum confirmed their romance over the Halloweekend with not one but two coordinating costumes after weeks of speculation that they were more than friends.

The duo hit the red carpet for the 100th episode celebration of “American Horror Story” on Saturday night ― Peters stands as the actor to appear in the most episodes across the series’ run ― dressed as another famous couple, Sonny Bono and Cher.

Both fully committed to the polka-dot-heavy concept with Peters rocking a ’70s-era ’stache and Halsey sporting long, straight black hair, which we can only imagine she flipped a couple of times throughout the evening.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Evan Peters and Halsey attend the 100th episode celebration of "American Horror Story" on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The get-up was their second couples costume of the weekend, as they opted for something slightly scarier the night before.

On Friday, the singer hosted her own Halloween bash and channeled Marilyn Manson with an all-white latex number and fiery red wig, while Peters dressed as a Juggalo, a fan of the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse.

By the end of the night, Halsey was the one wearing Peters’ jersey, as the two exited the event hand in hand.

Halsey made the relationship Instagram official later in the evening, captioning a slideshow of their outfits, “Resident goths.”

Halsey and Peters first sparked romance rumors in September when they were spotted on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles following splits with their respective partners, British rocker Yungblud and actor Emma Roberts.

“Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s,” an unnamed source told E! News at the time. “A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

Longtime Halsey fans know that the singer hasn’t exactly been shy about expressing her appreciation of Evans, as she tweeted about him for years before they even knew each other.

So go forth and tweet thirstily about your crush, readers, because couples costumes could be in your future, too.