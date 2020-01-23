Halsey Sings Google Translate Of 'Without Me' And It's Priceless

You haven’t heard Halsey sing her hit “Without Me” until you’ve heard it jumbled by Google Translate.

The singer gamely played along as “The Tonight Show” fed the lyrics into the translation service, changing them into Polish and back into English.

The result was a moving rendition of “You Soft Head.”

“I do not exist, you soft head,” Halsey sang.

Halsey also tried her hand at “Unwed Woman,” formerly Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” while host Jimmy Fallon belted out The Jackson 5’s “ABC,” now called “Alphabet.” Then Halsey and Fallon did a duet of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” — “I Desire Roads” to you Google Translate fans.

Halsey got snubbed in the 2020 Grammy nominations despite “Without You” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard charts, but maybe she could have won over the Recording Academy with a version of “You Soft Head.”