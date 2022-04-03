Halsey Walks Grammys Red Carpet 4 Days After Endometriosis Surgery: 'Fragile But Excited'

Halsey stunned at the 2022 Grammys Awards red carpet on Sunday night, just one day after revealing in an emotional Instagram post that she underwent another surgery for endometriosis.
The “Without Me” singer said that she was feeling “fragile but excited” ahead of attending the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The star wore an edgy, burgundy dress with a black belt and skirt. She accentuated her look with black platforms, a statement hat and diamond jewelry from Tiffany.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Halsey spoke more about her surgery and the connection it has to the Grammys.
“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery,” the singer wrote.
“I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” she said. “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)”
Halsey has been candid about her struggles with endometriosis over the years. The disorder can cause uterine tissue to grows outside the uterus and lead to debilitating pain. It can also lead to problems with fertility.
“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” Halsey said in a powerful post in 2017, in which she shared openly about her surgeries.
“The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis,” she said at the time. “For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”