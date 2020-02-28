Halsey Opens Up About How Miscarriage, Endometriosis Made Her Feel 'Inadequate'

Don Arnold via Getty Images Halsey arrives for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on Nov. 27, 2019, in Sydney, Australia.

Halsey revealed in a recent interview that she regrets sharing with the public that she had a miscarriage.

The 25-year-old talked to The Guardian about her latest album, “Manic,” and her career in the limelight. She shared that her new song, “More,” is about her desire to have a child and that she was fearful to release it because of her miscarriage.

The publication noted that Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, was the subject of online abuse after she revealed what happened.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt. Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing,” she told the publication.

Halsey has been diagnosed with endometriosis, a disorder that causes the tissue that normally lines the uterus to grow outside of it, and has been vocal about her struggles with it since 2016.

If any of my fans or followers have #endometriosis 💛 having a rough time today. laying in bed thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/LOQVn5BsSg — h (@halsey) January 29, 2016

Of her fight with endometriosis, she told The Guardian that she’s feeling positive about motherhood and that it looks “like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”

In a 2018 episode of “The Doctors,” Halsey, then 23, explained her miscarriage happened while she was on tour.

“Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said. “And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.”

Halsey said in that same episode that she’d be freezing her eggs because it was “important” to her.

“I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself,” she said.