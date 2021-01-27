Halsey Reveals She's Pregnant: 'Surprise!'

Halsey is expecting a baby!

The “Bad at Love” singer revealed her pregnancy with a semi-nude photoshoot on Instagram, writing in the caption to fans: “Surprise!”

The 26-year-old wore a rainbow bikini top in the first photo and put a rainbow emoji in the caption, leading some fans to remark that she is carrying her rainbow baby ― a term used for a child born after the family previously lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death.

CONGRATULATIONS @halsey on your rainbow baby! 🌈 I am so happy for you 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/xuWQhT8Lgm — chels 🖤✨ (@pinkgoodman) January 27, 2021

Halsey has been vocal about her struggles with fertility and endometriosis. In an interview last year with The Guardian, she shared that having a miscarriage was “the most inadequate I’ve ever felt.”

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising,” the singer said at the time.

She even told Rolling Stone in 2016 that she wanted “to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star.”

“More than I want to be anything in the world,” she said.

Fans of the star were overjoyed at her new announcement and shared in her excitement on Twitter:

why am i crying like i just announced my OWN pregnancy @halsey pic.twitter.com/R3VByjF7Cm — lea🤍 (@leaagomes) January 27, 2021

these photos are so stunning, i’m so happy for halsey 🥺 pic.twitter.com/YHb3HLQT9e — Sam Wieder (@swieder13) January 27, 2021

HALSEY IS PREGNANT OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR HERRRR pic.twitter.com/SfenIJIBxR — Lili 🐯 (@beigechowder) January 27, 2021

i can't even see my i'm crying my eyes out..i'm so so happy for you you're gonna be such a great mom 🥺💞💞@halsey pic.twitter.com/szEyxJkLSb — くきこ (@jimikitten_) January 27, 2021

wait halsey is pregnant omg remember when she was singing in eastside about being seventeen and she got a dream to have a family and a house and now she's getting it omg 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/FSVbeQJjyW — moonlight (@ponytailxari) January 27, 2021