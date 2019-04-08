Halsey Recalls Considering Sex Work As A Homeless Teen In New York City

Halsey reiterated the importance of helping all homeless youth, no matter their circumstances.

“I need you guys to realize that and while it’s very exiting that I am a record-selling, show-playing pop star, when I tell people that story, they go, ‘Oh my gosh, you went from being homeless to being a pop star, that’s amazing, we should help these people because we don’t know what they could become,’” she said. “Wrong. We shouldn’t help because we think there’s a chance that they could turn into a celebrity. We shouldn’t help because they could really make something of themselves ― because they are something right now.”

“I know better than anyone how important having a creative outlet is when you’re in a time of need, but this is so much bigger than arts and crafts,” she continued. “This is life or death, and I hope that you take it very, very seriously. I really do.”

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Halsey discussed the lengths she went to to keep herself safe while she was homeless.

“I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account,” she told the magazine at the time. “And bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped.”