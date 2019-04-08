Halsey Recalls Considering Sex Work As A Homeless Teen In New York City

Halsey recently revealed that she considered turning to sex work when she was a homeless teenager living on the streets of New York City.
“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” the singer said during a speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Hollywood on Saturday.
The “Without Me” singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was homeless for a period when she was 19 years old. Now 24, the singer and LGBTQ activist reflected on that arduous time in her life after she had dropped out of community college and her parents kicked her out of the house.
“It wasn’t because I did something bad. It wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me ― because they did very much,” Halsey told the crowd. “But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”
She recalled the moment she scored a record deal with Capitol Music and had to tell a label employee that she was homeless.
“I had one demo in my pocket, and I was carrying a gray duffel bag. Sat down in his cubicle at the time. And he asked me, ‘What’s in the bag?’ And I looked at him dead in the eyes and I said, ‘This is my house,’” she said.