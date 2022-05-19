Halsey Is Sick Of Social Media Comments About Looking Unhealthy

Halsey hasn’t been feeling all too great recently, but the thing the singer’s really sick of are the comments coming on social media.

But despite the singer emphasizing that she’s been “really, really, really sick,” many of her social media followers aren’t getting the message.

Instead, they are piling on by posting comments about Halsey’s appearance, saying the singer looks “unhealthy” or is “too thin.”

On Wednesday, Halsey had enough of the nasty comments and decided to put an artistic spin on them.

So she posted a TikTok video in which she made faces at the various negative comments that surrounded her on the screen, all to the strains of “I Already Know” by Walworth & Howell.

She captioned the video, “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

