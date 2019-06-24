Halsey wasn’t afraid to bare her body hair for the new cover of Rolling Stone’s “Hot Issue,” revealing unshaved armpits in a photo she shared last week.
The “Bad at Love” singer earned praise from celebrities like Demi Lovato and Zara Larsson, who applauded her ― and the magazine ― for not digitally editing her body hair out of the picture.
“There so much yes about this picture idk where to start,” Lovato commented on Instagram. Larrson tweeted about the cover, calling it “stunning.”
“I loooove the fact that they didn’t edit the armpits like most magazines would do. Women are not little babies who don’t have body hair,” she wrote on Twitter.
Many fans also commended the singer for the realness she served on the cover:
Last year, the singer’s hair again made headlines after she slammed critics for coming after her natural hair.
Halsey, who is biracial, faced criticism after she posted a photo of her hair with the caption “new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew.” While some people didn’t like her look, the “Bad at Love” star wasn’t having it.
“I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig,” she wrote. “Some fucked up shit lmao.”