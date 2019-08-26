Halsey’s was looking colorful on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday and fans were into it.
The “Nightmare” singer rocked a strip of rainbow hair in the middle of her head and a sheer, orange-y red gown.
The rainbow is likely a nod to the artist’s bisexuality. The 24-year-old has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community and is openly bisexual.
Upon accepting her 2018 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist, she spoke candidly about her sexuality: “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”
As for the rainbow, fans couldn’t stop gushing on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: