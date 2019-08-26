Halsey’s was looking colorful on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday and fans were into it.

The “Nightmare” singer rocked a strip of rainbow hair in the middle of her head and a sheer, orange-y red gown.

“I’m always kind of naked and kind of classy” - @halsey serving loooookkksssss right now with those rainbow roots #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jWuS9pWVaS — V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 26, 2019

The rainbow is likely a nod to the artist’s bisexuality. The 24-year-old has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community and is openly bisexual.

Upon accepting her 2018 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist, she spoke candidly about her sexuality: “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Halsey rocking the red carpet at the 2019 MTA VMAs.

As for the rainbow, fans couldn’t stop gushing on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

So ready to dye my hair exactly like @halsey's rainbow hair. #Yes #VMAs — Nicole Murray (@nicomurr1524) August 26, 2019

Should I change my Twitter name to "Halsey's rainbow part"? — Trish Bendix (@trishbendix) August 26, 2019

you’re trying to tell me halsey has a fucking rainbow on her head — ruby (@17MINUTESX) August 26, 2019

god is a woman and her name is halsey#VMAspic.twitter.com/ZRhfJUqvU9 — paola. -𝟏𝟏𝟖 (@curlsofmendes) August 26, 2019

HALSEY W THE RAINBOW ON TOP OF HA HEAD???? COME ON BITCH — ً (@VHSFLIMS) August 26, 2019

at first i didn’t like halsey’s look but she actually looks nice! it grew on me🥰



score: 7/10 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/GZ8jVUyfOU — sizzatron (@sizzleds) August 26, 2019