The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Halston'

“Who Killed Sara?” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of the Mexican crime series premiered on May 19, only two months after the first season debuted on the platform and dominated the popularity list for several weeks in a row. Now it seems Season 2, which continues the protagonist’s journey to avenge his sister’s murder after being framed for the crime, is following the same trajectory.

Next on the list is “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous,” a Netflix Family show set in the classic dinosaur island universe, which returned for a third season on May 21. And in third place is the Netflix sitcom about a Black working-class family in the Midwest, “The Upshaws.”

Netflix "Who Killed Sara?" on Netflix.

Other Netflix shows that remain in the top 10 after at least a week on the list include the superhero saga “Jupiter’s Legacy,” young adult fantasy adaptation “Shadow and Bone” and fashion miniseries “Halston.”

As for non-Netflix offerings, there’s “StartUp,” “CoComelon” and another season of “Hoarders.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.