Actors Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Cinematographer Killed In Alec Baldwin ‘Prop Gun’ Shooting

Emotional tributes poured in for Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died from her injuries after authorities said a “prop firearm” was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of his upcoming movie “Rust” on Thursday.
Actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Elijah Wood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Patricia Arquette and Joe Manganiello, and director James Gunn mourned the death of Hutchins, 42, along with hundreds of others on social media.
They described the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set, which police said is under active investigation, as “absolutely horrifying” and “dreadful.”
Hutchins was praised as “an incredible talent” and a “great person.”
Messages of support were also sent to the film’s director Joel Souza, 48, who was wounded in the incident and was receiving emergency treatment as of Thursday night.