Actors Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Cinematographer Killed In Alec Baldwin ‘Prop Gun’ Shooting

Emotional tributes poured in for Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died from her injuries after authorities said a “prop firearm” was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of his upcoming movie “Rust” on Thursday.

Actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Elijah Wood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Patricia Arquette and Joe Manganiello, and director James Gunn mourned the death of Hutchins, 42, along with hundreds of others on social media.

They described the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set, which police said is under active investigation, as “absolutely horrifying” and “dreadful.”

Hutchins was praised as “an incredible talent” and a “great person.”

Messages of support were also sent to the film’s director Joel Souza, 48, who was wounded in the incident and was receiving emergency treatment as of Thursday night.

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

Sending so much love to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. What a truly terrible and dreadful accident. pic.twitter.com/QFKDY8wFBx — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins’ death is absolutely horrifying… 😧😧😧 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) October 22, 2021

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021