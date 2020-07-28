Style & Beauty

13 ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Shirts: You Won’t Know How To Say No To This

Look around, look around, at the "Hamilton"-esque blouses you can buy right now.

You don’t have to say it. We know you’re watching “Hamilton” for the costumes.

OK, maybe not initially. But on third, fourth and fifth viewings of the hit musical since its release on Disney+ on July 3, we’ve found ourselves salivating over more than just Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrical and musical genius and Jonathan Groff’s actual saliva: We also want their outfits. And we’re not alone, because “How do I dress like Alexander Hamilton?” was suggested to us in the Google search box.

Yes, we have fallen helpless to the billowy white blouses worn by many a male character in the show. You know the ones, with sleeves that can’t be tamed by a mere jacket.

Summer is perfect timing for tops that free our arms from tight-fitting sleeves, even if we’re just wearing them to the (living) room where it happens.

Below, 13 “Hamilton”-inspired blouses to wear for all future viewings and beyond.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Sézane Filomene Blouse
Sézane
Get the Sézane filomene blouse for $125
H&M Smocked Tunic
H&M
Get the H&M smocked tunic for $59.99
Sea New York Marina Shit
Sea New York
Get the Sea New York Marina shirt for $245
Eloquii Wrap Top
Eloquiii
Get the Eloquii wrap top for $49.99
Aritzia Hadwyn Blouse
Aritzia
Get the Aritiza hadwyn blouse for $110
Target Women's Puff Short Sleeve Poplin Top
Target
Get the Target women's puff short sleeve poplin top for $24.99
Sea New York Olive T-Shirt
Sea New York
Get the Sea New York olive T-shirt for $230
H&M Oversized Shirt
H&M
Get the H&M oversized shirt for $49.99
Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Ivory Victorian Blouse
Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese
Get the Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese ivory Victorian blouse for $198
H&M Short Cotton Blouse
H&M
Get the H&M short cotton blouse for $24.99
Andrea Iyamah Aria White Top
Andrea Iyamah
Get the Andrea Iyamah Aria white top for $132.30
LOFT Striped Drop Shoulder Button Down Shirt
LOFT
Get the LOFT striped drop shoulder button down shirt, now $20
Zara Flowy Blouse
Zara
Get the Zara flowy blouse for $49.90
Fashionhamilton musicalalexander hamilton