3 Injured After False Alarm Of Shooting At 'Hamilton' Show Leads To Chaos

Three people were injured at a San Francisco performance of “Hamilton” on Friday night after audience members panicked, thinking that a mass shooting was taking place.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that the chaos was sparked by an alarm that went off inside the Orpheum Theatre; it was triggered by emergency personnel using a defibrillator when an audience member had a medical emergency. At around the same time, sound effects of gunfire rang out as part of the performance during a scene depicting a duel, local news station WFLA reported.

Panic ensued after audience members mistakenly believed the events were connected and that a real shooter was in the building. Numerous audience members tweeted that people were screaming and running to exit the theater and that shouts of “gun” could be heard, according to BuzzFeed.

Our #Hamilton show ended in a mass panic. Members of the audience started screaming and running, shouts of “gun” could be heard. The entire theater cleared out. Theater staff tells us it was actually one person who suffered a medical emergency. Someone misconstrued the situation pic.twitter.com/5RoeJhwdOm — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 16, 2019

The fire department characterized the scene on Twitter as “confusion, and an un-organized rapid exit of the theater.”

“It was pretty terrifying to witness,” CBS Sacramento reporter Shirin Rajaee, who was in the audience, told CBS San Francisco.

The panic-driven exodus led to two people having “moderate injuries” and a third suffering a broken leg. All three were taken to local hospitals, the fire department said on Twitter, noting that the person suffering the original emergency was also at a local hospital and in critical condition as of Friday night.