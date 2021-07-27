Shark Sprints Toward Swimmer And It Looks Like Curtains

A shark suddenly charged toward a swimmer in Panama City Beach, Florida, recently, prompting cries of worry in a viral video of the scene. (Watch it below.)

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no,” an observer can be heard saying.

But at the last moment, the predator, identified as a hammerhead, darted away in a U-turn from the swimmer. Phew!

“Upon reviewing I noticed that a small fish instinctively used the man as a shield to escape the shark,” Mike Pharr, who shot the video from his hotel room, told Viral Hog. “It’s my opinion that had the man known the shark was close by and moved he would have quite possibly been mistaken for the fish and been bitten.”

According to trackingsharks.com, 26 people have been bitten by sharks in 2021, including 18 in Florida.

Thankfully, this guy wasn’t a statistic.