HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Summer’s finally here and you’re probably already planning picnics in the park, grilling on the go with a portable grill or setting up sprinkler accessories for the kiddos that’ll make a splash.
While you’re out in your backyard, sitting on your patio or porch, or relaxing on your balcony, you might be looking for seating that’ll get the summer in full swing. Preferably, something that’ll be way more comfortable than an office chair.
We went ahead and found hammocks that’ll hang anywhere. Don’t worry if you’re in a small space — these hammocks with stands and hammocks that you can swing from the ceiling don’t need a tree to hang out.
From a colorful striped hammock on Wayfair to a hanging swing with armrests at Joss & Main, you’ll definitely rest easy with these hammocks nearby.
Just don’t forget the bug spray and sunscreen when you’re stepping outside (please remember to keep your distance, too).
Below, check out these hammocks that are perfect for just hanging around: