HuffPost Finds

We Found Hammocks You Can Hang Anywhere That Don't Need Trees

These hammocks will come in handy whenever and wherever you want to hang around.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can rest easy with these hammocks with stands and swing chairs that can hang just about anywhere.&nbsp;
You can rest easy with these hammocks with stands and swing chairs that can hang just about anywhere. 

Summer’s finally here and you’re probably already planning picnics in the park, grilling on the go with a portable grill or setting up sprinkler accessories for the kiddos that’ll make a splash.

While you’re out in your backyard, sitting on your patio or porch, or relaxing on your balcony, you might be looking for seating that’ll get the summer in full swing. Preferably, something that’ll be way more comfortable than an office chair.

We went ahead and found hammocks that’ll hang anywhere. Don’t worry if you’re in a small space — these hammocks with stands and hammocks that you can swing from the ceiling don’t need a tree to hang out.

From a colorful striped hammock on Wayfair to a hanging swing with armrests at Joss & Main, you’ll definitely rest easy with these hammocks nearby.

Just don’t forget the bug spray and sunscreen when you’re stepping outside (please remember to keep your distance, too).

Below, check out these hammocks that are perfect for just hanging around:

1
IKEA GÅRÖ / RISÖ
IKEA
Find it for $95 at IKEA.
2
Sunnydaze Decor Quilted Fabric Hammock with Universal Steel Stand
Lowe's
Find it for $175 at Lowe's.
3
Freeport Park Damaris Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand
Wayfair
Find it for $155 at Wayfair.
4
Y-STOP Macrame Swing
Amazon
Find it for $65 at Amazon.
5
AllModern Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand
AllModern
Find it for $156 at AllModern.
6
Sorbus Hammock Bed
Overstock
Find it for $183 at Overstock.
7
Joss & Main Halie Double Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand
Joss & Main
Find it for $197 at Joss & Main.
8
Backyard Expressions Hammock Chair With Pillow
Lowe's
Find it for $43 at Lowe's. Just so you know — this chair doesn't come with a stand.
9
Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock With Space Saving Steel Stand
Amazon
Find it for $262 at Amazon.
10
Freeport Park Kyleigh Tree Spreader Bar Hammock with Stand
Wayfair
Find it for $155 at Wayfair.
11
Costway Outdoor Hanging Air Swing
Home Depot
Find it for $41 at Home Depot.
12
Y-STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing
Amazon
Find it for $66 at Amazon.
13
Loon Peak Remley Hanging Swing Chair
Wayfair
Find it for $54 at Wayfair. Just so you know — this chair doesn't come with a stand.
14
AllModern Crowell Chair Hammock
AllModern
Find it for $70 at AllModern.
15
Joss & Main Hanging Rope Swing Armrest Chair Hammock
Joss & Main
Find it for $146 at Joss & Main.
16
Freeport Park Naswith Chair Hammock
Wayfair
Find it for $41 at Wayfair.
17
Ebern Designs Koeninger Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand
Wayfair
Find it for $156 at Wayfair.
18
Y-STOP Hanging Rope Swing
Amazon
Find it for $43 at Amazon.
19
Joss & Main Nya Swing Chair
Joss & Main
Find it for $390 at Joss & Main.
20
Freeport Park Angelo Quilted Designs Double Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand
Wayfair
Find it for $169 at Wayfair.
shoppableshoppinghome hacksCommercesummer