Attacks In German City Leave 8 Dead, Several More Injured: Police

Boris Roessler/dpa via AP A police officer stands guard near the scene of a shooting in central Hanau, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2020.

Multiple shootings on Wednesday evening have left at least eight people dead and five more wounded in the German city of Hanau, according to local police and international media.

The shootings took place at two hookah bars in different parts of the southwestern German city near Frankfurt, according to regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk. An unknown number of gunmen reportedly killed three people during the first attack at a lounge in the center of the city. The suspect or suspects then reportedly went to another part of the city where they fired inside another lounge and killed five more people, the broadcaster said.

Schießereien in zwei Shisha-Bars in Hanau https://t.co/dY6luO4itm — hessenschau (@hessenschau) February 19, 2020

Police in the southeast region of Hesse, the German state that encompasses Hanau, said they are still searching for the suspects, who fled the scene and are still at large. German media is reporting that police have arrested one suspect, but police have not yet independently confirmed that.

“As we just reported, there were gunshots in Hanau on Wednesday evening, around 10 p.m., in which several people were injured,” police said in their latest statement. “According to the latest findings, the police can now confirm that eight people were fatally injured. The search for the perpetrators is in full swing.”

Nach jetzigem Kenntnisstand wurden acht Personen bei der Schießerei in #Hanau tödlich verletzt.



➡https://t.co/Wl3Ap2mULO — Polizei Südosthessen (@Polizei_soh) February 20, 2020

The statement gave no further information on the victims and said the motive for the attack is not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.