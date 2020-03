Darphin All-Day Hydrating Hand & Nail Cream

One of my friends introduced me to this hand cream when we were both working in retail. She would use it all the time after spritzing herself with hand sanitizer and swore by it. Since I washed my hands all the time while working, I decided to give it a try after a day when they felt especially dry. It's absolutely the best hand cream I've ever put on. While the cream is pricey, at $23, it lasts for months . It has a super light rosewater scent, so it doesn't feel overpowering if you're wearing perfume (Marc Jacob's Daisy is my go-to). And it's not incredibly thick — the cream feels velvety and doesn't leave you with greasy fingers. I keep one at my desk and one on my vanity at all times.