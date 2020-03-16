HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Repeatedly stripping your hands of moisture without replenishing it can cause your skin to dry out, crack and become irritated. Here are the hand lotions our shopping experts swear by to prevent dry skin.

Cracked knuckles, flaky skin and itchy, red bump are just a few of the symptoms you might be dealing if you’ve been routinely washing your hands for 20 seconds, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for good hygiene.

That’s because soap, alcohol from hand sanitizers and other products you’re using to keep your spaces clean are defending against unwanted germs ― but also drying out your hands in the process. And, unfortunately, repeatedly stripping your hands of moisture without replenishing it can cause your skin to dry out, crack and become irritated — which can damage your skin’s natural barrier and potentially leads to other health risks.

Medical experts swear by a few go-to hand lotions, like Neutrogena’s Norwegian formula hand cream and Aquaphor, but what products are real people turning to in order to soothe their excessively washed hands?

Like many of you, our shopping experts have been struggling with reptilian hands for the past few weeks, so we asked them: What hand creams are you using to soothe your over-washed hands?