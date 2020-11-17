Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!

COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, resulting in smaller gatherings and a breaking of tradition. If baking whole pies has always been your tradition, it may not seem worth the effort this year if your pie will just sit out on the counter for days, uneaten because your usual crowd isn’t visiting. But what’s Thanksgiving without pie?

This is where hand pies come in. If you bake up a batch and can’t eat them all, you can just pop them in your freezer for a later date. They’re also perfect for sharing with socially distanced loved ones, as they’re portable and packable. (And conversely, they’re individually portioned for those of you who don’t feel like sharing.)