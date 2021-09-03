31 Kitchen Gadgets You'll Literally Want To Get Your Hands On

There are so many fancy schmancy kitchen gadgets on the market and they’re all wonderful and lovely, but sometimes, nothing beats a good old fashioned handheld kitchen gadget. Meal prep doesn’t have to be all bells and whistles — all you really need are products that get the job done well. Not to mention, you’ll most likely save some money, too. Check out our list of kitchen gadgets you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP — literally, because they’re handheld.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
An easy-to-clean pizza wheel
2
A playful egg separator
3
A pepper grinder
4
A tiny handheld vacuum
5
A handheld soap-dispensing brush
6
A handheld garlic press
7
A compact eight-in-one spiralizer
8
A Magic Bullet blender
9
A cookie scoop
10
A culinary blowtorch
11
A batter dispenser
12
Stainless-steel tongs
13
An herb stripper
14
An immersion blender
15
A handy corn butterer
16
A BBQ tool
17
A chopping tool
18
A spaghetti measure
19
A five-in-one wine aerator, stopper, pourer, filter and recorker
20
A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks
21
A classic handheld OXO can opener with cushioned handles
22
An adjustable measuring spoon
23
A lemon squeezer
24
A cute kitchen timer
25
A pastasaurus serving spoon
26
A quirky peeler
27
A cast-iron grill press
28
Refillable salt and pepper grinders with nonslip grips
29
An adjustable rolling pin
30
Shredder claws
31
A milk frother
