HuffPost Finds

31 Kitchen Gadgets You'll Literally Want To Get Your Hands On

Get ready to get even more hands-on while cooking thanks to these useful gadgets.
Heather Braga, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

There are so many fancy schmancy kitchen gadgets on the market and they’re all wonderful and lovely, but sometimes, nothing beats a good old fashioned handheld kitchen gadget. Meal prep doesn’t have to be all bells and whistles — all you really need are products that get the job done well. Not to mention, you’ll most likely save some money, too. Check out our list of kitchen gadgets you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP — literally, because they’re handheld.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An easy-to-clean pizza wheel
Amazon
It features a protective guard that'll give you just one more reason to order your go-to pie tonight — you've earned it. It can also be used to efficiently cut up vegetables, greens, dough, cookies, fudge and more. To clean it, pull apart the case and pop the blade out! Easy as...pizza pie.

Promising review: "This just made pizza night so much easier. The blade is very sharp and easily slices thin- or thick-crust pizza in ONE pass. This is easy to grip, and you can use the weight of your arm rather than so much hand/wrist pressure. Easy clean, also. Love it! Already recommended to several pizza-loving friends." —Tamara Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors).
2
A playful egg separator
Amazon
You'll definitely be egg-cited to test this out — a must-have for any home bakers or fans of egg-white omelets.

Promising review: "This is by far the best kitchen gadget I've ever owned. It actually makes me want to be in the kitchen (which is not my favorite place). It works exactly as described, is easy to clean, and is cute to boot. Just don't be tempted to stick this fish to yourself. I've had to explain to all my coworkers how I ended up with fish hickeys." —Siber

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3
A pepper grinder
Amazon
You'll absolutely love this if you often have aches and pains in your hands or struggle to open things on your own.

Promising review: "The grinders were a gift and my husband loved them. Easy to use and change out spices. The one-hand grinding works great, especially when you need one hand free to turn over the food you’re seasoning." —dje

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
4
A tiny handheld vacuum
Amazon
It's disguised as an adorable ladybug who will be more than eager to help you clean the table after a particularly messy meal — wish I could say the same about your roommate.

Promising review: "Best little handheld vacuum ever. I use it for everything: coffee-table crevices, eating areas, dusting my tables. I used it for a horrible glitter spill, when I cut glass for art projects. Super easy to use, store, and empty. It's one of the best purchases I ever made, seriously." —Gila Hammock

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
5
A handheld soap-dispensing brush
Amazon
It might just make you want to clean your dishes — it looks kinda fun, doesn't it?

Promising review: "I'm loving this little brush. I had purchased another dish brush a while back from the grocery store and the bristles were so stiff that it often splattered soap everywhere. This one isn't like that. The bristles are stiff, but soft enough that they tend to cling to what you're brushing, so they don't cause that splatter effect. I also like that you can open the whole thing up by taking its top off to refill it, giving you plenty of room to pour in the dish soap. The ability to easily remove and replace the brush is another very handy feature. Both are easy to do and it's well-made, so it's not likely to come open or undone unexpectedly." —Elliria

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
6
A handheld garlic press
Amazon
Don't plan to invite any vampires over for dinner.

Promising review: "I had a two-hinge garlic press, which worked well but the garlic often got stuck and it was not easy to clean. I am pleasantly surprised by how this garlic crusher has such a simple design, yet it is so effective. As you press the garlic, the minced garlic will be collected on top of the grater and you can easily scape it off with the little knife that came with the kit. I also love the silicone peeler! It makes peeling garlic skin a lot easier. With these tools, my hands longer stink from cropping garlic!" —CL

Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two colors).
7
A compact eight-in-one spiralizer
Amazon
It'll grate cheese, juice fruits, cut ribbon and so much more. This lil' gadget really does it all.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall, I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8
A Magic Bullet blender
Amazon
You can count on it to help you re-create the green juice or smoothies you used to pick up on your way to the office.

Promising review: "I use this almost every morning. This was my savior during the quarantine part of the pandemic when I was working from home. I was able to easily make smoothies for breakfast or a snack instead of eating junk. Blended quickly and easily, easy to clean, and came with so many cups and travel options I was able to continue my healthy habit when I went back to work!" —Marissa Vittorio

Get it from Amazon for $39.25.
9
A cookie scoop
Amazon
So all of your precious balls of dough will come out exactly the same size and look simply stunning before everyone in the house gobbles 'em up.

Promising review: "Why didn't I have one of these in my kitchen drawer before?! I bought the medium-sized scoop originally to make a large batch of cookies for Christmas, but today it came in handy when I had leftover batter from my banana bread recipe and it made the perfect scoop to fill a regular-sized cupcake liner! Now I'm thinking about getting the small size for my mini cupcakes! Super easy and they came out perfectly uniform and totally beats trying to use a spoon! Handles have a nice silicone grip, too, and help with hand fatigue. :-)" —MiChi K.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three sizes).
10
A culinary blowtorch
Amazon
So you can finally make your own baked Alaska after watching various chefs do it on TV for years.

Promising review: "This mini torch is easy to use with an adjustable flame. It's not too fancy-shmancy, but it's not expensive either. It does everything I need it to do including lighting candles that have burned too far down to reach with a match (although I know that's not its intent at all). Unfortunately it doesn't arrive with butane; but once you fill it, it lasts a pretty long time!" —Vero

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11
A batter dispenser
Amazon
It'll help you create perfectly round, fluffy pancakes that honestly could be featured on the cover of a magazine.

Promising review: "Finally a kitchen utensil that saves time, mess, and frustration! I ordered this because my 10-year-old daughter loves to make pancakes but she also leaves an incredible mess. She also loves to make cupcakes and that's even a double mess. Upon receiving the batter dispenser, my daughter took it out of the package and started making pancakes right away without my instructions. She loved the ease to make the pancakes in the container and then one click on the pan with no mess." —Jim Hudson

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
12
Stainless-steel tongs
Amazon
They feature a bend in their design you can use to place them safely along the side of a pan or on your countertop with the comforting fact they'll never touch any germ-filled surfaces. Magical!

Promising review: "I love the way these tongs grab and hold onto meats while I am cooking. It makes it easy to turn over meat when frying. The bend in the handle ensures that the end of the tongs do not touch the countertop. The silicone ends are perfect for holding onto meats and vegetables. I would highly recommend this tool. I liked it so much that I bought a second set with longer handles." —B Hogan

Get them from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two colors and three sizes).
13
An herb stripper
MudPotteryAndGlass / Etsy
So you can utilize all the pieces you actually like to eat from your favorite herbs without having to painstakingly remove all the bitter stems. Yuck.

MudPotteryAndGlass is a small business based in Mendocino, California, that specializes in unique glass and ceramic gifts.

Promising review: "Thank you for the herb stripper. I used it to make my mother's recipe for parsley potatoes and it worked wonderfully. I will order again!" —Cynthia Huddleston

Get it from MudPotteryAndGlass on Etsy for $16.20 (available in nine colors).
14
An immersion blender
Amazon
You can count on this to make recreating your favorite Panera soup a breeze — broccoli cheddar in a bread bowl here we come!

Promising review: "Amazing blender! I've had other (cheap) models of immersion blenders. While they did what they were supposed to do, they did not have quality that this Mueller one has. I absolutely ADORE that the piece that does the work is all stainless, not cheap plastic. I use mine mostly for doing soups, and it does a wonderful job even on 'tough' kohlrabi. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a GOOD immersion blender!" —Judy D.

Get it from Amazon for $28.97.
15
A handy corn butterer
The Grommet
So you can ensure each kernel is coated in that golden goodness without much of a hassle or mess.

Promising review: "I purchased the corn butter knife early in the summer — just in time for corn season. Since it comes in a set of two, I gave one to my daughter and son-in-law; their comment was, 'Why hasn't anyone ever thought of this before?!' It's a MUCH better solution than rolling the cob in a slab of butter!" —Anne

Get a pack of two from The Grommet for $13.95.
16
A BBQ tool
The Grommet
It'll act as a spatula, tongs and brush all in one! No more fumbling around for the right grill gadget while your burgers are ready to be flipped.

Promising review: "Bought it for my son in law for Christmas, a grill master! Loved not burning his wrist on the big grill, and can pick up all large cuts of meat and small pieces of vegetable without a problem. Very well-made. Extremely pleased with this purchase!" —Joyce

Get it from The Grommet for $17.95+ (available in 15, 18, or 21 inches).
17
A chopping tool
Amazon
It'll break up ground meat while it's already in the pan to ensure it's evenly distributed for perfect cooking. You can also use it on veggies and tofu, so don't be discouraged if you're not a big meat eater!

Promising review: "This product is the bee's knees! Best-ever product to chop ground hamburger, sausage, etc.! Makes taco meat, spaghetti meat sauce, and sausage soooo easy to 'chop' while cooking to have a small and uniform texture! Must have! Just hate we didn’t have these 30 years ago! Lol! Have purchased both styles for myself and and several for family members. Very sturdy, heatproof, and dishwasher safe! Wellllll worth the price!" —Darla Farmer

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight colors).
18
A spaghetti measure
Fabberforge / Etsy
So you can feel like you actually made an attempt to figure out what a recommended portion size is before saying "screw it" and making the whole box because pasta is absolutely delicious. Fabberforge is a small business based in Omaha, Nebraska, that sells 3D-printed home decor and gadgets.

Get it from Fabberforge on Etsy for $6 (available in 10 colors).
19
A five-in-one wine aerator, stopper, pourer, filter and recorker
Amazon
It'll become your go-to housewarming gift because, honestly, no home should be without one.

Promising review: "These are amazing! I bought one in New York at a winery not thinking it would change my life but it did! This is the perfect topper so you can put your wine back in the fridge on its side and not have to worry about it spilling. It was a great aerator, too. You don't need all the tools when you have this little guy. I bought three in total. One for my mom, too!" —Jenna

Get it from Amazon for $9.55.
20
A set of LED lightsaber chopsticks
Amazon
You'll probably misplace these in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you've finally found them.

Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood

Get a set of four pairs from Amazon for $18.97.
21
A classic handheld OXO can opener with cushioned handles
Amazon
It'll make popping open your favorite soup a cinch. You'll be pleased you added this to your cart the next time your power goes out and you can't use the fancy electric one you typically reach for.

Promising review: "This is a top-notch can opener. Gone through several other cheap brands that have broken and left me nearly cutting a finger off trying to finish opening the half-mutilated can, but this guy knows how to get the job done, and the handle is much more ergonomic in my opinion. Do yourself a favor and buy five, one for yourself and four for people in your life, because this guy will change their lives." —AK

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
22
An adjustable measuring spoon
Amazon
It'll make it easier than ever to actually add the correct amount of an ingredient into a recipe you've tried to cut in half. Please refrain from asking about the time I tried to "do math" and thoroughly screwed up a tried-and-true chocolate chip cookie recipe... Adjusts to measurements of 1/2 tsp up to 1 full tbsp.

Promising review: "I have been using an identical measuring spoon for many years. I bought it in a specialty store and hadn't seen one since then. This is a fabulous product. The same measuring spoon is used for all ingredients. With the addition of this spoon, I now have one for dry and one for wet ingredients. This is a superior product, giving exact measurements, and is an essential for all bakers and serious cooks. DO NOT wash in the dishwasher. I hand-wash and dry immediately and have kept mine in good condition for more than a decade. Should you get it? YES!" —Sharon Beverly

Get it from Amazon for $10.09.
23
A lemon squeezer
Amazon
You can use it to literally live out the old saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Just picture yourself sipping on a freshly squeezed glass while basking in the sun. Simply divine.

Promising review: "This thing changed my life! We have a very high-yielding lemon tree and I dreaded the thought of hand-squeezing hundreds of lemons this year. This tool makes it effortless to get all the juice out of citrus. I ordered one for my mom, who has arthritis in her wrists, and she loves it too." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in eight styles).
24
A cute kitchen timer
Amazon
So you can ensure your baked ziti or famous apple pie won't burn while you're simultaneously trying to make sure your house is presentable for guests.

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
25
A pastasaurus serving spoon
Amazon
You'll love it as much as you loved Jeff Goldblum's character in the original Jurassic Park.

Promising review: "Pastasaurus has been my faithful pasta-cooking companion since June 2014 and he looks as young as the day I got him. His teeth haven’t dulled and his color is still vibrant. I love being greeted by his toothy grin at mealtimes. We’ve boiled through a lot of pasta together too. Penne, rigatoni, fusilli, vermicelli — you name it, we’ve boiled it. We’ve also splashed through a rainbow of sauces, tomato-based, cream-based, oil-based, and he cleans up very well every time. Bonus, he’s a great hiding spot for Easter eggs!" —J.G.

Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
26
A quirky peeler
Amazon
So you can ~monkey around~ in the kitchen while catching up on your favorite Tasty videos.

Promising review: "I have used a lot of peelers and this one is by far my favorite. I have had mine for OVER five years and I still love it! I bought one for my son and his girlfriend and they were so excited as they used mine before and wanted one too." —BK - Oxford, MI

Get it from Amazon for $10.66.
27
A cast-iron grill press
Amazon
It'll help you create restaurant-worthy paninis and burgers you'll salivate over every time.

Promising review: "All the years I have been grilling I have said I gotta get one of those. Well, in the age of COVID I no longer put off those experiences. This is not high-tech, no bells, no whistles, it doesn't even connect to the internet. Just a piece of iron with a handle. But it works so well. Soon as it arrived I shoveled the snow off the grill, fired it up, and cooked a nice 2-inch-thick piece of steak. Beautiful grill lines on one side and beautiful hatch pattern on the other. And it tasted great. Tomorrow burgers!" —SeekerGeorge

Get it from Amazon for $21.29.
28
Refillable salt and pepper grinders with nonslip grips
Amazon
So you can enthusiastically season your meals like Instagram's Salt Bae. They arrive filled with salt and pepper!

Promising review: "Why bother climbing the product ladder? Just take the elevator to the top. These days it is actually difficult to buy anything of quality; the market is flooded with cheap junk. The landfill is full. Buy good things once, and take good care of them. This set seems like a good one." —John D. Gardner

Get them from Amazon for $51.55.
29
An adjustable rolling pin
Amazon
It'll help you roll any dough to a specific width. I see a lot of pizza, pies and cookies in your future.

Promising review: "OMG! I have been looking for this my whole life! I make sugar cookies and I like them pretty thick and it is hard to roll them out evenly. This is PERFECT...and I mean PERFECT!! I baked three batches of cut-out sugar cookies in less than an hour and a half!!! No joke! I was going to buy one of those cookie things with the side bars but they are over $50. This works amazingly well and the price is perfect. Great product!!!" —L. Stanley

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
30
Shredder claws
Amazon
So you won't have to suffer from burnt fingertips while trying to finally get a smidge closer to flawlessly replicating your grandma's famous pulled-pork recipe.

Promising review: "Works well for shredding larger portions of meat, like pork. Plastic appears to be of higher quality. Sufficient room in the opening for most finger and hand sizes. The pointed tips shouldn't cause injury unless you're careless. I'd highly recommend the use of quality protective gloves; you're not only dealing with the mess of shredding itself but also, most likely, some elevated-temperature food." —Legardi11

Get them from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four colors).
31
A milk frother
Amazon
It packs a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your at-home coffee into one worthy of an actual spot on your 'gram (seriously, a fleeting IG story simply won't do it justice!).

Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 17 colors).
The Best Meal Prep Cookbooks
shoppingFoodkitchencooking tools