31 Kitchen Gadgets You'll Literally Want To Get Your Hands On

An adjustable measuring spoon

It'll make it easier than ever to actually add the correct amount of an ingredient into a recipe you've tried to cut in half. Please refrain from asking about the time I tried to "do math" and thoroughly screwed up a tried-and-true chocolate chip cookie recipe... Adjusts to measurements of 1/2 tsp up to 1 full tbsp."I have been using an identical measuring spoon for many years. I bought it in a specialty store and hadn't seen one since then. This is a fabulous product. The same measuring spoon is used for all ingredients. With the addition of this spoon, I now have one for dry and one for wet ingredients. This is a superior product, giving exact measurements, and is an essential for all bakers and serious cooks.Should you get it? YES!" — Sharon Beverly