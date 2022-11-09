It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday decor, especially if you’re considering overhauling your current stash of trinkets and baubles. Decorations like Christmas ornaments, stockings and other knick-knacks are often family heirlooms passed down through generations, but sometimes you just need to refresh your holiday stockpile. An easy way to do that is to start with a fresh pair of Christmas stockings for your mantel. Like Christmas trees, stockings are centerpieces of decor, drawing the eye and setting the tone for the overall aesthetic.

And no matter what your own personal holiday style might be, there’s no denying that there’s something extra special about a handmade stocking. From minimal to vintage-inspired, classic and even kitschy, Etsy has you covered with downright elegant, high-quality handmade holiday stockings. They’re crafted with a wide variety of materials, including quilted cotton, velvet, wool yarn, linen and much more. Thanks to Etsy’s diverse group of sellers, there’s something for every vibe.

Admittedly, handmade stockings have a more elevated price point than store-bought options. But if you’re looking to invest in truly good-looking, long-lasting stockings that are set to become instant heirlooms, then they’re worth the splurge. Keep reading to check out some of the best handmade stockings on Etsy. They’re delightfully festive and surprisingly chic.