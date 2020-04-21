In case you’ve lost track during the “quaran-time,” Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10. While you might normally wait until the last minute for Mother’s Day gifts, it goes without saying that this year is a little different.

That’s because many people haven’t seen their moms physically in a while — and don’t know when they’ll be able to see them next.

So remembering to send a thoughtful card is more important this year than ever.