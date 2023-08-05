25 Handy Products With Over 10,000 (Yup, Count 'Em) 5-Star Reviews

Promising items from this list include:
- A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing all skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) and potentially helping heal acne scars, fade dark spots and smooth fine lines.
- A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task.
- A rosemary mint hair-strengthening oil to treat your ’do to a rich blend of 30 essential oils and biotin.
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm.
I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." — Kelly G.
A versatile chop, slice and dice unit
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
A rosemary mint hair strengthening oil
Promising review:
"I will be buying this product forever and ever. I rarely get obsessed with a beauty/hair product but this one really takes the cake. After having a pretty stressful 2022, I started to experiencing a lot of shedding. I naturally have a lot of thick hair so I’m used to some natural shedding but this was another level. I also experience buildup on my scalp especially in winter months. Within one bottle of using this I noticed a HUGE difference. Not just from the way my hair felt, but also the buildup and dry spots on my scalp were no longer present.
This also doesn’t make my hair feel greasy or heavy, which some products can do!" — BMDS416
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz offering an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Promising review:
"This is the best thing I have bought on Amazon to date.
I have always tried to lint roll comforters and furniture when guests come and/or stay. Finding this gadget has made that task SO much easier and productive! Put this guy in your cart. Yep." — Kelsey Funk
A travel-sized pill cutter
Promising review:
"This pill cutter does exactly what it was intended to do. It is easy to use, and it is very compact so it would be easy to bring along for travel.
Once you cut the pill, it has two separate little compartments for each half to fall into. The container is made from plastic, and the blade is in the open on the inside but is in a relatively safe position inside the container, so I didn’t have any problems or safety issues with it, as long as it’s being used by an adult and stays out of reach of children." — Emily Tee
A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers
Promising review:
"These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing and they were perfect.
I usually use petals but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal and my nipple still shows but these covered my boobs perfectly and couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews but had to spend the word.
All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." — Amazon customer
A one-handed salad spinner
Promising review:
"I would literally eat semi-wet lettuce because I could never get my salad completely dry after washing. This makes me want to make salad all the time now
. Being able to have completely dry lettuce and your salad not being ruined by extra bits of water is top tier." — Aliyma Lewis
A beloved tub of the TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works!
Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" — Amazon customer
An easy-to-use baby shusher
Baby Shusher
is a small business run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls. More than a few newborn photographers
swear by this tool to keep babies calm and cozy during photoshoots. Promising review:
"I bought this for my niece and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist and just like magic she calmed down.
One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" — Hannah George
An all-in-one hole repair tool
Promising review:
"I love how easy this little tube makes wall repair jobs. It's so nice to be able to just grab and go, and the packaging has everything needed on it to make the fix. This isn't cheap spackle either, it's nice and thick and dries quickly. The good stuff!" — Aliya M
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked
. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again
. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off
! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches
Promising review:
"My disposal developed a bad odor and all the usual remedies failed to eliminate it. I bought the Glisten disposal cleaner not expecting it to work. It worked exactly as shown in the video and the bad odor disappeared after one application.
I intend to use it once every two weeks in the future. I am very pleased to have found this product. I was on the verge of replacing the disposal which was otherwise working fine." — Errol Levine
A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Promising review:
"These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style.
Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J . L. Hoover
A supportive U-shaped full-body pillow
PharMeDoc
is a small business founded in 2013 that specializes in helpful maternity products for pregnancy and beyond. Promising review:
"This pillow carried me throughout pregnancy and I'm still using it now during postpartum. If you are having trouble sleeping due to discomfort — GET THIS PILLOW!
Even my husband wanted to steal it from me some nights because it's that cozy." — Jones777fam
A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked.
I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." — KZ
A pack of clear ring size adjusters
Promising review:
"I had a ring that needed to be sized down, but didn't want to send out for sizing. I found this product easy to use with different sizes to accommodate finger comfort.
I have had this ring sizer on for a month or so and it is working very well. My ring no longer slips or spins around on my finger. I can easily take the sizer off if finger swells up. Very pleased with this product." — melanie
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle; you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious. Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
A small but mighty portable air compressor
Promising review:
"Words cannot describe how much I hate dealing with gas stations — whether it’s getting gas, car wash, or air for my tires, I really hate being at the gas station for any length of time. I live in the Pittsburgh area so the up-and-down weather wreaks havoc on my tire pressure and I am TRULY GRATEFUL to be able to check my tire pressure and fill them up from the comfort of my home.
This device couldn’t be easier to use and the fact that you can lock the nozzle in place and fill the air hands-free is just wonderful. I never leave reviews but chef’s kiss on this product. Can’t recommend enough." — Amazon customer
A cruelty-free butter gloss
Promising review:
"I love how lightweight this gloss is and it isn’t sticky at all. It is perfect for everyday wear and I’ll keep it in my purse. I’ll also be using this on clients for finishing touches to make the lip pop more. I have to stock up on more!" — Princess Unique
A pair of trainer cups with a self-sealing ring
Promising review:
"We love these cups. We have been using these cups for four years between our two toddlers.
Our son loved having open cups at the table but would inevitably spill when he had one anywhere else. So we got these and he takes them everywhere. They typically don't leak but will spill if your curious little one rips off the silicone top. These are a must have in our house. Just now ordered more!" — BNeater
A citrus pet odor eliminator
Promising review:
"I have two small dogs and three indoor cats...and have tried EVERYTHING to manage pet stains and most importantly odors. After using this I immediately ordered more...for the first time something actually works!
And smells light not overpowering. I highly recommend." — Amazon customer
A non-greasy hair wax stick
(But of course, no one should feel pressure to lay their edges unless they want to!)Promising review:
"This product works miracles on my little frizzy curls near my face! I never liked my hair back in a ponytail until I found this. It doesn’t leave your hair looking greasy (as long as you don’t apply way too much) and it hold it down for most of the day!" — Danielle Ball
Some citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets
Psst: It's also gluten-, soy- and dairy-free! Promising review:
"No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout!
My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." — Britt
Lace-up loafers with more than 101,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best.
Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." — Caigesmama