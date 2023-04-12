Popular items on this list include:
• A waterproof and large capacity car trash can.
• A Kindle Paperwhite with an adjustable backlight that keeps thousands of books accessible.
• A pair of moisture-wicking compression socks to help prevent foot and ankle swelling.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An airplane seat back organizer
Promising review:
"Very useful especially when traveling with kids
. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." — JJ
A travel cupholder
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee spilled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A waterproof car trash can
It comes with 10 trash bags.Promising review:
"I have a SUV and it works great! I travel a lot and am always on the road. It is a good size. I have it attached to the center console and it sits in the back. It gives plenty of leg room for backseat passengers. I use the side pockets to hold my car needs: flashlights, books, etc. I use a regular plastic bag to line the can so I do not have to clean the cloth as much. I like this better than a regular small car trash can because it does not spill or tip over. The top keeps everything in and there is a small strip of Velcro on the bottom of the bag to keep it in place." — Debra Henegar
A digital luggage scale
You can switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising review:
"Works great, a must-have when flying.
Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." — Amazon customer
A travel-friendly mini steam iron
Promising review:
"This is really a very good little steam iron. I have been using this in my sewing room when quilting and absolutely am very satisfied
. Good price for a great little iron." — Rosmary Nuss
A wrinkle-resistant top
Available in women's regular sizes XXS–3X, tall sizes S–XL, petite sizes XS–L, and in five colors — not all colors available in all sizes.
Promising reviews:
"Great for travel. Lightweight and doesn't wrinkle. Can be worn casually or more dressy." — anonymous
"LOVE this blouse — comfortable, stylish, washes like a dream. Looks great with tights or Brooklyn pants but works great as a swimsuit cover-up too, so it's fabulous for travel — versatile and does not wrinkle." — Jude B
A set of portable soap sheets
One case comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review:
"I first saw these on TikTok and I LOVED the idea of carrying around sheet-like soap with me! Fulfills my dreams of becoming Monica Geller. " — Erica
And a pack of laundry soap sheets
One case comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
A pack of nine Tide sink packets
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they are liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!Promising review
: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. I use tide at home donut is my wash if choose. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." — Barbara Jeff
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A pack of four pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
Promising reviews:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." — Emily
"I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point." — Elizabeth Lilly
, Buzzfeed
A Kindle Paperwhite with an adjustable backlight
Available with 8 GB or 16 GB of storage and in four colors.
Promising review:
"I love my Paperwhite. I used to read through the Kindle app on my iPad, but the bright light was hard on my eyes. The backlight and ability to change the brightness makes this a perfect e-reader to use when your partner is sleeping.
And because it is for reading only, I don’t get distracted from reading by social media or the internet browsing." — Rhonda
A stroller gate check bag
This bag is for single umbrella-style strollers. There is also a bag for standard/double strollers
and car seats
.Promising review:
"We never put our stroller in a bag when we gate checked, but we have a friend that works for Delta that loads planes and he said they are disgusting underneath and you should always cover baby stuff. We bought this and it's lightweight to store in your bag until needed and covers the stroller really well." — Kelsey
A pair of versatile ballet flast
Available in women's sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 35 styles.Promising review:
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters
. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" — Kate
Three pairs of pressure-reducing earplugs
Promising review:
"Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus.
NO PAIN. NO TEARS." — K. Tombrella
An in-flight foot hammock
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.Promising review:
"This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!
It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW.
This thing is great!!" — Queen
A pair of of moisture-wicking compression socks
Available in unisex sizes S–XXL and nine styles.
Promising review:
"Favorite compression socks for the price. I stand all day on hard floors and these help a lot with foot pain. I used to always have swollen ankles after long days but not when I wear these. I have five pairs now. For some reason the green ones seem longer and looser than the others so I don't know what that's about. I would recommend if purchasing multiple pairs to just stick to the same color, makes it easier when washing to pair them back up rather that trying to keep the same colors together." — Hayley Nyman
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"I took my first solo trip and ordered this for extra security. Was super easy to install and didn't require me to leave my hotel door ajar for an extended amount of time for installation. My hotel door didn't even move when I tested out the lock. 10/10 recommend for a peace of mind.
"— Haley Gribble
A vaccine card and passport holder
JMT Collections is an Arizona-based small business that makes passport holders, card holders, wallets, and more. Available in 22 colors.Promising review:
"Looks great! It fits my husband's and my passports and vaccine cards perfectly so they don't fall out." — Alyssa Michelle
A versatile and travel-friendly travel shawl
Available in 8 colors.
Promising review:
"I love my new everywhere scarf/shawl. I purchased the silver for travel and am now wearing it almost daily.
It is sooooo soft and versatile. Looks great with jeans and a sweater as a scarf. Looks really nice as a shawl with a dress or slacks and blouse. You will love how you feel wrapped up in it on an airplane or in the car on a trip.
Don’t pass up owning this great accessory, enjoy it!" — George K.
A reusable collapsible water bottle
Plus, it's lead-, latex-, and BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and can be used for hot or cold drinks. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky and I usually lose them! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip. It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack, and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place
. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. Lyons
A contoured sleep mask
Promising review:
"Must-have for traveling and staggered bedtime!
My partner has used a lot of other brands prior to finding this eye mask. He uses them to block out the TV light on nights I am up watching TV or when he takes naps in the daytime. It is the first eye mask that he's tried that blocks out light and is comfortable to wear.
The material is very soft. It does come with a nylon travel case and earplugs. This is our second purchase in case one gets misplaced." — m.szegedy
Wine & Whiskey Co. / Etsy
A cup holder adapter
Wine & Whiskey Co. is a Texas-based small biz selling a wide range of adorable phone cases and T-shirts, plus genius car accessories..Promising review:
"Really like this cup holder! I was worried it was going to be bulky and get in the way of my driving or my water bottle would topple over if I ever had to slam on my breaks. So far so good! It’s not bulky at all and the Hydro flask fits perfectly in the cup holder!" — Anna Wiskerchen
A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in women's sizes S–3XL and 31 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A travel harness seat for children
This harness is designed for ages 6 months and up.Promising review:
"My 7-month-old loved this seat. We used it while traveling for daily feedings at the table and for trips to the restaurant. The baby loved sitting at the table instead of their stroller and was comfortable and secure to the seat.
Would definitely recommend." — Kristen
An ergonomic travel neck pillow
Promising review:
"Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!) but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain.
Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural putting the support under my chin but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" — Kris
A 2-in-1 travel pillow and blanket
Promising review:
"Wish I could give it 10 stars!
I used this wonder blanket while staying in the ICU with my son for four nights. This warm and cozy blanket saved me from freezing and was so much warmer than the hospital blankets that were also available. I am relatively tall and this blanket was plenty long as well. I cannot recommend this snuggly but compact blanket highly enough! (It could also be used as a small pillow when folded into the little travel bag that it comes in!)" — J Bauer
A charging dock
Promising review:
"This is a must-have for road trips
with people in the back. No longer do they have to bring their own super long cables and fight to the death for the car port to charge their phone as they take a million pics from the backseat! Power bank for the car with its own long cables so everyone can be charged up and ready to use all their devices without anyone being left uncharged
. Really compact but packs a punch and the price ain’t bad. Really liked this and recommend it!" — hollywoodhorror
A portable phone charger
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A mini lightweight flat iron
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carryingPromising review:
"This fits perfectly in my toiletries travel bag that I take with me as a flight attendant. Anything that comes in a small size and still works well is perfect for me." — Kathy S
A sunscreen stick with SPF 30
Promising review:
"This small-but-very-effective stick of sunscreen was perfect for traveling with us on vacation
. I took it to the beach, stuck it in my bag when we went exploring, and carried it in my purse when we were in town. The smell is so good, it makes you want to take a bite out of it! I found it perfectly fine for my face, not greasy or irritating
. I'll most likely buy a bigger size of lotion for my next trip as well." — Pixie Mom
A roll-up straw hat with UPF 50+ sun protection
Available in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"Let me start off by staying I've never been a beach hat type person...until now! I love this hat!!! When I bought it I wasn't sure if I could pull it off. (You know, it looks good on others but not so good on me.) Well, I just got back from Belize and this hat was amazing. I love how adjustable it is. I was able to comfortably wear it while riding a golf cart, all day at the beach, and even out on a kayak without it blowing off or being too tight.
And it was just the right coverage for me. Enough to protect my sensitive eyes and fair skin from the sun yet not so large that it was in the way.
I wore it much more than I thought I would because it was so useful, cute, and comfortable! Great buy." — Amazon customer
A pack of 50 on-the-go games
Promising review:
"Bought this as a gift for my son as we had a 10-hour road trip in less than a week. We played several of the games, but the guess the job was our favorite. Played that for nearly two hours!!
Our 12-year-olds loved it as much as we did!!! If playing in car, recommend playing when not in busy traffic so driver and navigator can play." — Sydney
A pair of satin pillowcases
Available in four sizes and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I travel for work and having this case has helped so much with my hair and it’s great quality, I have washed it so many times and yet it’s durable and comfy." — Maritza Cruz