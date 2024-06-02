ShoppinghomePetsCats

36 Things That'll Really Come In Handy If You Live With Two Or More Cats

Like products to help mealtime go smoothly, tackle stubborn stains and odors, plus keep the peace between kitties who aren't exactly besties.
Jenae Sitzes
1
www.amazon.com
A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along
This plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other, whether one of them is new to the household or a life change has caused them to become aggressive.

This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should still take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.

Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" — Kristine Spencer
$24.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A double-layered litter mat
It has a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer! It's available in two sizes and three colors.

I've been using this trapper mat for years now and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone a few, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I highly recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
$14.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A set of heavy-duty litter box liners
Because there's nothing worse than trying to take out a bag of litter when it's already half falling apart with litter (and waste) spilling out the side. These are jumbo-sized, so they'll fit most litter boxes.

Promising review: "I have two indoor cats, and one indoor/outdoor cat split among three litter boxes. These liners hold up for several weeks without ripping, and are scooped daily. My cats love to pee in the corners, so I constantly have to scrub against the corners with the litter scooper and they have yet to rip. The other brands I tried, all eventually ripped." — Eric
$3.12+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A pair of professional nail clippers to trim your kitties' nails before they get sword-level sharp
Trimming your cats' nails will prevent them from accidentally hurting each other (or you)! It'll also keep them from using those nails on your best furniture.

Not to scare you, but I once had to take a cat to the vet because the other one accidentally scratched his ear while playing (unbeknownst to me) and it got infected. Now I make extra sure I trim those nails when they start to get extra sharp. If you're new to trimming your cats' nails, you can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward.

Promising review: "These were way better than expected. Most of my life, I have used human nail clippers for cats. I have tried nail scissors unsuccessfully. We also tried another brand of cat claw trimmers that were guillotine style, but splintered their nails. These cut so smoothly, easily (without needing a lot of pressure), and so cleanly with no splintering at all. Just mad at myself I waited this long to get them. I truly didn’t expect such an affordable pair would perform this well." — interiorlulu
$6.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A cat tree so all your feline babies can lounge, sleep and play in the same spot together
Cats like to be up high so they can see everything that's going on, and this gives them another place to climb and scratch that's not your expensive furniture. Plus, the adorable view of them dozing on it day in and day out never gets old. It's available in five colors.

I own this exact cat tree and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for $70, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simply weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a ton of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
$68.68+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A window seat capable of holding up to 50 pounds of weight
This way, your cats can share it and won't have to fight for the best view of the outside — and will have another place to doze that's not your furniture! It's available in four colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "Epic!!! I have a cat window bed that has top cable top mount support and THIS design with bottom post mount support is soooooooooooo much better!! The bottom mount support allows for 100% unobstructed jump entry, it has a longer bed, and it just looks better without the top mount cables. Both of my cats love it so much that I’m purchasing another one to replace their old bed. I'll possibly stagger them on my sliding glass door!! Epic!!" — Diggslife
$22.49+ at Amazon
7
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A ChomChom pet hair roller that's saved my velvet couch from my two cats who love lounging there
It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
$24.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A mini pet hair remover for tackling deeply embedded fur in cat beds, towers, sofa cushions and more
It's perfect for anywhere your kitties spend a ton of time lounging. Each edge has a different teeth length and density designed for different cleaning modes, like deep cleaning a spot versus broad strokes across a wide area. It can help to work this over an area first before vacuuming if that fur is really stuck in there. It's available in seven colors.

See it in action on TikTok, where the reviewer uses it to clean dog fur off their car's upholstery.

Promising review: "OK, y'all, I normally do not write reviews. That being said, this thing is not a WANT but a NEED for anyone with long-haired animals! I saw it on TikTok and was like, 'Whatever, I’ll try it.' I have a husky and three cats. It normally takes me three HOURS to vacuum my couch and clean it. It took 15 MINUTES. I would rate it 1,000 stars if I could." — Cheyenne Cutsinger
$15.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A UV black light flashlight that'll show where your cats have been having accidents
There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee or vomit and not knowing where it's coming from — and unfortunately, when you have several kitties, the chances of that happening while you're not in the room go up significantly

Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." — Momof3boys
$12.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator for when you locate that latest carpet accident
Not only does it lift away stains, but it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.

Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up — it's "funny" how they always choose to have their accident there — but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use. It's available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" — mona mia
$19.31+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Plus, a bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those really strong odors that make you gag
It targets those awful pee smells and destroys them, leaving behind a heavenly citrusy scent that — bonus points — your cats will hate, so it may even encourage them to stop targeting a certain area.

Promising reviews: "We have three cats, two of which are Maine Coons, and one of our young female Maine Coon cats has been urinating on the rug in the bathroom. We bought this stuff, sprayed it on the rug, and she went in to investigate — smelled the rug, pretty much gagged, and hasn't been in the bathroom since. Highly recommend, this stuff smells great!" — TBOZ

"I have been battling set in cat pee odors. Tried everything, baking soda, vinegar, enzymatic cleaners. Nothing touched it. One application of this stuff and it's neutralized. Bonus, I like the orange smell and the cat doesn't. Win, win." — sanch
$25.97 at Amazon
12
Litter Robot
A Litter Robot so you don't have to follow that rule of having a litter box for every cat you own, plus one
That's because this splurge-worthy, high-tech litter box will clean up after them about 30 seconds after they finish doing their business and hop out, ensuring it's clean for the next cat and significantly cutting down on the effort you have to spend keeping it clean. It's available in white or gray. Looking for a cheaper option? Here's another self-cleaning cat litter box from Amazon that reviewers like — it's smaller and utilizes disposable trays instead.

When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be.

I've been using the Litter Robot myself for almost a year now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.

Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it.
$549 at Litter-Robot
13
www.amazon.com
Or a Litter Genie litter disposal system
It's basically a half step between the Litter Robot and the type of scooping you're probably doing now. You still have to scoop the waste out of your litter box yourself, but you can then deposit it into this pail, which completely locks in odors and prevents you from having to put smelly bags of waste in the trash or carry it outside every day.

For someone like me who lives in a fourth-floor walkup, cutting down on the number of trips spent taking litter bags outside is a major help. They say it can hold up to 14 days of cat litter for one cat, so you may fill it up quicker depending on how many kitties you have.

Liner refills are also available from Amazon for $27.99 (about an 8-month supply).

Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I bought this to replace my previous one that I accidentally broke. The Genie keeps the bathroom litter box odor-free. I have three cats and one litter box and even with three, I only dump the bags every THREE WEEKS (or so) soit saves me having to make several trips to the outdoor garbage bins every single day. The only thing I don't like is that I can't find cheaper inserts for it any longer so I have to purchase the more expensive Genie ones but that's really my only complaint." — Coryelle
$27.39 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A budget-friendly top-entry litter box discreet enough to place in different rooms
The grooved lid at the top helps remove leftover litter particles from your cat's paws as they climb out, and if you have a dog in the house who likes to go digging in litter boxes, this design can also keep them out of your cats' poop spots. It's available in multiple colors.

One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).

Note that if you have a senior cat with limited mobility, you'd want to provide a litter box with low, easy access for that cat.

Promising review: "We have three cats and have to manage a silly amount of cat politics. We've learned that having a higher number of litter boxes, and spread to different locations, cuts way down on bullying and helps cats to feel safe, [as they are] instinctively territorial about where they put their scent and feel vulnerable when they're 'in the act'. This cat box helps to be able to have boxes in rooms of the house where a cat box would feel garish, not to mention the litter mess. It took a little while for my cats to try it out but they're using it now and don't get to kick the gravel out everywhere (I swear they do it on purpose)." — Dism
$39.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A dual-cabin pet carrier for when you need to take a pair of cats on the go
It's a must-have whether you have a planned vet trip coming up or an emergency where you need to get your cats out of the building quickly and safely. It's available in two sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "Like most reviewers here, I purchased after a bad experience with evacuating my two cats during a fire alarm. I needed something I could carry easily and get both of them in, bonus points if I could store it compactly. They are both 13–14 pounds and from nose to butt about 16 inches long. I took this bag for a test drive and yes they were pretty cramped but there’s really no way to make the bag larger and still be carried by a small person (as a small person it’s difficult not to tip over with it as is).

"Put this to the test with a fire alarm in my building this week. I laid the pack on its back so the two front windows were facing up, dragged the babies from their hiding places and dropped them right in. It was shockingly painless compared to getting them into hard plastic carriers (they usually grab onto the metal doors and resist going in but with this there was nothing to grab until they were in it, because of the flexible material). We were the first ones out of the building. Turned out it was a small, real fire in another unit this time and no one was hurt but now I feel 100% sure they will be safe. Bonus: None of the dozens of dogs also evacuated noticed them in backpack form and left them alone, and I got lots of compliments!" — Elizabeth Doughty
$59.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A robotic vacuum that'll stay on top of the endless cat fur and litter (along with other dust and dirt)
Your cats will likely prefer it to the loud full-sized vacuum and might even have fun stalking it as it quietly moves around cleaning your floor. Plus, it'll free up some of your time for other things.

This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets and rugs, and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewers do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this. It's also available in a model with home mapping.

Promising review: "This robo vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" — t. hampton
$249.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
An air purifier to manage indoor allergies from pet dander and those awful smells from the litter box
If you've ever seen one of your cat's eyes watering, it's possible the poor thing could have allergies itself. This works quietly in the background to clean your air — all you have to do is replace the filter every six to eight months!

It captures not only pet dander and odors but also dust, smoke, pollen and other indoor irritants that you don't see but can be harmful for you and any children. It's available in black or white.

Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10x10, and I use it on the 2 setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — Victoria Mohagen
$89.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
An automatic water fountain so you can be sure they always have access to fresh water
Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road. It comes with three replacement filters and a mat. It's available in two colors.

I have this exact fountain (though I did pair it with a cuter mat), and both of my cats took to it immediately — I do feel like they drink way more water with it around, and I love not having to stress about refilling their water bowl every single day. It's super quiet with only the lightest trickling sound (which is honestly kind of relaxing), and it gets louder when the water gets low inside, signaling to you that it's time to refill. I always do a quick clean with soap and water at that point, too — it takes no more than a few minutes!

Promising review: "Holds a good amount of water. We have several cats, and they love them. We have one in our master bathroom to keep cats from drinking bathtub water. The waterfall noise is a plus for sleeping." — leslie bennett
$19.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
Two whisker-friendly lick mats that'll slow down any fast eaters who gobble down their meals in a flash
By prolonging their own meal, it can also keep them from chowing down on other cats' food! The grooves on this feeder also help add enrichment to the meal, so it can help with fussy eaters or kitties who need encouragement to eat more. It's also available in single packs.

Get a look at it on TikTok!

Promising review: "We have three cats who are very fast eaters. One of them tends to snatch other cats' plates and gobble their food, we had another that ended up overeating to the point that she would vomit, and another who has cancer so when he gobbles his food quickly it makes him sick too. We felt bad for them until we found these. MIRACULOUS!!! These are simply amazing and we couldn't be happier! This has allowed us to feed the fast eaters and allow our other cats plenty of time to eat their food before the fast eaters come looking for more. This is a FABULOUS product! Thank you :)" — thomas moore
$16.95 at Amazon
20
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
Or a truly game-changing microchip pet feeder
It's designed to recognize your cat's microchip and open for them only — then close after they step away from eating. This is a lifesaver if you have several cats and want to keep them from eating each others' food, whether they're on different prescription diets or you need to count calories for an overeater.

I've had my microchip pet feeders from Sure Petcare for quite a while now, and while it was a pricey investment, it's been worth every single penny and has alleviated a ton of stress around my cat's meals. One of my cats, Sneaky, always wants to eat his brother's food and has a tendency to be overweight. Separating them for meals just wasn't working — they would whine at the door and simply not eat enough unless they could eat side by side and have free access to food throughout the day — but I also couldn't be sure that my younger (and much smaller) cat, Chicho, was eating enough with Sneaky gobbling up part of his meals, too. When my vet started throwing around the word "diabetes" as a very real concern if Sneaky didn't start sticking to controlled diet every day, I knew I needed to finally cough up the money for microchip feeders — I mean, it'd be a drop in the bucket compared to the longterm cost of cat insulin.

The setup was ridiculously fast, the open-close function works beautifully and my cats learned how to use these almost immediately. Finally, Sneaky can only eat what's in his feeder, which allows me to control his calorie intake and see exactly how much food he's eating daily — and I can be sure that Chicho is getting enough food, too. This is also a fantastic solution if you have cats on different diets due to health reasons, and if one of them starts eating way less for some reason, you'll know immediately and be able to report that to your vet. I also love that the feeder comes with both split and regular bowls — I use the split bowls to serve my cats both dry food and wet food at once!

I have the basic microchip feeder (because it was the only option in stock at the time), but there's also a Wi-Fi-enabled option (also requires a Hub) that connects to the Sure Petcare app for monitoring eating habits, weighing food portions and more.
$199 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A pair of food storage containers because with several cats, you have to keep a lot of food on hand
This isn't just an easy way to store food in bulk — it'll also thwart particularly smart kitties who will tear open their food bags if left out. These airtight bins keep your cat food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.

You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so if you have two different types of dry food you can store them separately, or just use the top bin to store supplies, treats, etc. You could also use the bottom bin for storing cat litter and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included! It's available in 12 colors.

I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka BPA-free.

Promising review: "These storage boxes are excellent for protecting pet food from bugs and mice. The smaller container can hold just under an 11-pound bag of cat food. The cat food we use has crunchy and soft morsels. The soft morsels stay soft and the scent from the food when opening the container is fresh and sustained. The bottom container holds up to 25-pound bag of dog food. It has the same results too. The wheels make it convenient to store in a pantry or closet and slide out when needed." — Shannon Campbell
$24.29 at Amazon (regularly $30)
22
www.amazon.com
A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter to keep you stocked up for your felines' bathroom habits
It forms hard clumps that are easy to scoop, don't get tracked all over your house and has a 99.9% dust-free, hypoallergenic formulation that's better for you and your cats.

According to Amazon, I have ordered this stuff 58 times going all the way back to 2017, and I swear by it. First of all, the convenience of having a 40-pound bag delivered straight to your door can't be overstated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house.

Promising review: "Several years ago I saw this litter in a review on a cat veterinarian's website. I had tried many different brands and types of cat litter — clay, paper, corn, etc. — because I wanted to find one with minimal dust. I ordered a bag and have never purchased another brand since. I have found this litter works for several cats equally as well. No perfume smell, little to no dust, reduced tracking, clumps well, longer time between changes, and has great odor control." — mydogtate
$20.99 at Amazon
23
Simply B Vermont / Etsy
Soft catnip-infused felt balls that come in a set so there's enough to go around
They come with a "charging tin" so that when your kitties start to lose interest, you can just put the balls back in for a few hours to absorb more catnip — that way, they'll be good as new for the next energetic play session. They're available in three color combos, and refills are also available.

I love these little felt ball toys! My cats are both suckers for balls that they can bat around, and the catnip only makes these all the more enticing. The refill tin is a genius design. I just recommend storing it out of reach of your babies, because one morning I woke up to catnip scattered all over my floor — Chicho had broken into the tin and ripped the bag. Pair this with a good toy stopper (more on that below) so they won't disappear underneath all your furniture, and you'll have a reliable (and pretty!) toy that should last a long time.

Promising review: "Fast shipping, seller was super thoughtful and attentive, and most important of all our kitties are obsessed with these balls! Even my shyer one is running around with these having an absolute blast even without my tossing them around. It’s also wearing her out which is quite hard to do. Highly recommend!" — Ketti Schulenberg
$16 at Etsy
24
www.amazon.com
A clear toy blocker to stop all their toys and balls from immediately ending up underneath the couch
This'll put an end to one of the most annoying cat owner chores: going around and "rescuing" their toys for them. And because it's made of durable plastic, it's not something they'll be able to rip up and destroy either. It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture. It's available in two sizes and packs of five or eight pieces.

Promising reviews: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners insane amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
$12.98+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A pet gate that'll let cats through into areas where bigger animals may not be allowed
It also gives them a great escape route if your cats don't get along with a dog in the house. This is also great for safely introducing a new cat to the household!

I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's extremely sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height.

Promising review: "We just bought a second one of these as we recently opened up our spare room again. We have four cats and two dogs, and prefer to keep the dogs out of the carpeted rooms during the day, so these gates are a great solution to still allowing the cats free roam. They are very easy to set up (no tools needed unless you are mounting them to the wall — but I've found the regular setup is plenty sturdy without mounting). Many of the bad reviews come from people who simply didn't read the instructions and the big warning label explaining that it is designed to have a gap before setup in order for the pressure mounting to function properly." — Kira Goldfarb
$34.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner if cat stains and accidents are part of your daily life
This TikTok-beloved cleaner is a holy grail product for many pet parents, capable of sucking out stubborn stains as well as dust, dirt and fur. It's your house, not the cats' — time to reclaim your furniture and floors.

This tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.93.

Promising review: "I found the Little Green machine because of a TikTok video; someone was cleaning their car seats and the water was absolutely disgusting, so obviously I was like I HAVE TO TRY THIS. So I ordered one and it was everything I ever hoped and more! We have three cats in the house whose favorite pastimes are puking, peeing, and occasionally stepping in their own poop and running across the only carpeted room in the entire house, you know how cats are. Anyway, this thing works SO well it tackles all of that and every other mess I've made to date! It's small enough it doesn't feel like a huge hassle to store it or pull it out, but also holds enough water I don't have to constantly run to refill it. I think it might be magic and I have a slightly unhealthy attachment to it at this point. I'm not sure if its always the case, but the box came with a coupon for two containers of the cleaner through Bissell too, which was a huge bonus!" — Stephani
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
27
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack of Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads for tackling cat stains new and old
It works in the easiest manner possible: Just lay one down, stomp to release the cleaning formula and walk away while you let it work its magic.

See them in action on TikTok!

Promising review: "A must-have for older cats. I got one of these as a sample pack when I ordered carpet spray for cleaning up accidents. I thought it was a gimmick and no real value and threw it in a drawer. Then my cat had diarrhea and no amount of scrubbing would get the stain out. I tried it as a last resort and was blown away at how fast and easy it was. Seriously you wipe up the initial mess and sometimes think 'OK, I got it all.' Then you throw one of these down and stomp on it and the amount of ick that comes out of the carpet is astounding. Amazed at how well these work and ordered a ton for the future." — Ryan
$26.95 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A self-grooming cat toy so your cats can get neck and cheek scratches when you're not available
Promising review: "Our two cats love this — we have three in various rooms in the house. The scratcher really helps with our overly aggressive cats who like to 'nuzzle' our tv trays while we have coffee on them/almost tipping them over — we just pick them up, set the cat near one of the scratchers and re-direct them that way. We used those peel-and-stick velcro tabs to affix to the corner of the kitchen island and two hallway corners. They have been up for over 6 months at this point — no issue!" — wmchef
$4.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A tunnel bed that'll double as a play area, a private snooze spot and a place for them to hide from guests
The middle of the tube has a plush cat bed in it, so they can also take cat naps there if they prefer to use the tunnel for play. You could also lay a blanket in the tunnel for added comfort!

Promising review: "My cats absolutely love this thing! When I was putting it together, my 20-pound tabby immediately went inside the tube, and did not come out for over an hour! It was easy to put together (even with a 20-pound cat inside lol). But, this entire thing set up is about 3 feet long. It is HUGE. Make sure you have room!! The material is surprisingly soft, outside and inside the tunnel. And the light coloring allows light to filter through, which my cats like (I had a black tunnel that neither of them would go into). My smaller 10-pound tabby (black nose) LOVES to run around the house, and now he has added running a few laps inside this tunnel to his run lol. Both cats play in this ALL THE TIME. Both on the inside chasing each other, or one on the inside and one outside batting at each other. They use the tunnel as a good napping spot, and also a spot to hide from the vacuum or guests they aren't sure of. This has gotten soooooo much use from both cats. I would highly recommend this!!" — Trebeca
$39.50 at Amazon
30
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
Or an Aspen self-warming bed if you're tired of buying beds that your cats simply ignore
This bed broke that years-long cycle for me and I've now bought two of them so each of my cats can have their own. Aside from just being irresistibly cozy and the perfect shape, this smartly designed bed uses their own body heat and reflects it so they have a toasty place to nap at all times — including when you're not home to cuddle them.

This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat not in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys!), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!

Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as my older cat Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is "Chonky"), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!
$23.88 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A set of transparent couch protectors when nothing else will distract them from ripping your sofa to shreds
When you're dealing with several sets of claws, that damage compounds FAST. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually, your kitties will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.

Promising review: "My friend/roommate bought some new couches, and I have four cats. You can do the math on that. We purchased couch covers that partially cover and we use this for the trouble spots they like to scratch on. I believe this has truly deterred them because of the sensation because I've noticed them not trying to scratch on the couches lately. It's still helpful for when they are sprinting with the zoomies (they sprint with claws out). They stick well and also have pins. I ended up trying some without the pins and they're still there. I bought a second pack because these did so well and would purchase again." — Chrys B.
$17.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door
It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good. It's available in five sizes.

Check out how easy it is to set up in this TikTok!

Promising review: "If you have a cat tearing up your carpet under your door, GET THIS MAT! My door hangs very low to the ground — it almost scrapes the floor when I close it — and the mat still doesn’t catch it or slide. My three cats have stopped clawing at the carpet under my door completely. I procrastinated on getting this for far too long. I love it. My only regret was not getting it sooner. (Definitely read the measuring directions and measure your door before you buy.)" — Brandy
$23.99+ at Amazon
33
Meowy Janes / Etsy
A catnip alternative variety box that'll be like Christmas has come early for your feline babies
If you have at least one cat who doesn't respond to the regular catnip at the store, this is a great way to figure out what gets them going and help encourage more play.

The box includes matatabi chew sticks, silvervine powder, valerian root and an all-natural blend of catnip packed with the most potent part of the plant: its flowers. This'll help you figure out which of your cats have special preferences so they can enjoy an exciting new toy just like their catnip-loving siblings. The basic box comes with one refillable toy, but you can have more added too.

Promising review: "I have three cats. One I knew would like everything, but the other two don't really go for catnip — until the Meowy Janes box showed up. They all *love* everything in the box, including the packaging lol, and I am kicking myself I didn't get more kick toys! Guess I'll be back for more! Thank you so much!!! Also, shipping was SO FAST." — Jocelyn Freeman
$36.81 at Amazon$36.50 at Etsy
34
Amazon
Or a catnip wall mount with four different flavored balls for different cats to play with
No more vacuuming up loose catnip that's been strewn all over the floor.

It's flavored with cat sugar, catnip, silvervine and gall fruit, respectively. It's available as a board or standalones.

Promising review: "My cats absolutely LOVE this toy! I really like that it adheres to wherever you want to put it, PLUS it is a no mess catnip/treat option for your furry babies! I bought two and WILL be getting more soon, I love them that much! HIGHLY recommend this product and this seller!!!!! Seller is also really sweet and is quick to respond to emails should you have any questions! You don't find customer service like this anymore, THE BEST!!!" — Pumphrey
$9.98 at Amazon (regularly $13)
35
www.amazon.com
A cat door you can install in a sliding glass door or window
This'll help stop your cats from constantly begging to go outside...and then begging to come back in 10 minutes later. Especially when you have more than one, that starts to get old real fast.

It has a slide-in closing panel with a lock so you can restrict access when you don't want your cats going out, and the whole thing is easily removed thanks to its spring-loaded frame that lets you lift it right out of the sliding door track. It's available in three colors, five sizes and three styles.

Promising review: "Our cats took right to it! I figured it was going to be a nightmare training them. One of them jumped through it as I was installing it, AND I even had the main door wide open. It was hilarious! Anyway, I wanted to say that the retractable top makes it so easy to install and remove at will! It wasn’t something I was looking for, but once I realized this awesome feature, I knew it was a bonus! So, I quit on installing it permanently with all the screws and went with it as is. Now, when we are going to be gone longer than a day, I can just simply pull the retractable top down a little and remove the door. I was a little bummed about the sealing, or lack thereof, where the door makes contact with the PetSafe insert. So, I just ran up to the store and grabbed a couple of different weather strip seals and put one on the PetSafe insert and one on our sliding glass door, overlapping them so they seal each other as the door closes shut. We bought the medium-size pet door because we have 15- and 20-pound beast cats. Our biggest fits just fine. I also fashioned a bar to fit between the door to brace lock it when we are asleep or gone. Lastly, the weather stripping it came with for the back of the door is fantastic! Very simple, and the sticky stuff is great!" — Lookin4That1Thing
$164.95+ at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
And finally, an outdoor catio, because your fur babes crave fresh air just as much as you do
It's quite an investment, but if you've got several kitties running around and available outdoor space, this playpen will let them take in the sights, smells and sounds of nature and give them so many places to lounge and jump around. It's available in three colors.

The cat door above would work well as an entrance to this, as would any window! It has a front door for humans to pass through for playing and cleaning and six large platforms cats can lounge on, and the roof is covered with asphalt for weather protection.

Promising review: "Once I rescued my fourth cat, I realized I had become a cat lady, so I figured I’d just roll with it and buy the cats their own patio. They absolutely love their extra freedom to come and go. They watch the lizards sunbathe in the morning and spend hours out there during the night. We have the cat door in the window so just like my human kids, they are constantly in and out. No issues with packaging, parts or assembly." — Momma
$309.99+ at Amazon
