36 Things That'll Really Come In Handy If You Live With Two Or More Cats

Popular items from this list:
- A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don’t get along
- A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter
- A set of heavy-duty litter box liners to hold up against the amount of feverish digging and scratching happening inside the litter box
A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along
A double-layered litter mat
A set of heavy-duty litter box liners
4
A pair of professional nail clippers to trim your kitties' nails before they get sword-level sharp
5
A cat tree so all your feline babies can lounge, sleep and play in the same spot together
6
A window seat capable of holding up to 50 pounds of weight
7
A ChomChom pet hair roller that's saved my velvet couch from my two cats who love lounging there
8
A mini pet hair remover for tackling deeply embedded fur in cat beds, towers, sofa cushions and more
9
A UV black light flashlight that'll show where your cats have been having accidents
10
A bottle of Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator for when you locate that latest carpet accident
11
Plus, a bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those really strong odors that make you gag
12
A Litter Robot so you don't have to follow that rule of having a litter box for every cat you own, plus one
13
Or a Litter Genie litter disposal system
14
A budget-friendly top-entry litter box discreet enough to place in different rooms
15
A dual-cabin pet carrier for when you need to take a pair of cats on the go
16
A robotic vacuum that'll stay on top of the endless cat fur and litter (along with other dust and dirt)
17
An air purifier to manage indoor allergies from pet dander and those awful smells from the litter box
18
An automatic water fountain so you can be sure they always have access to fresh water
19
Two whisker-friendly lick mats that'll slow down any fast eaters who gobble down their meals in a flash
20
Or a truly game-changing microchip pet feeder
21
A pair of food storage containers because with several cats, you have to keep a lot of food on hand
22
A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter to keep you stocked up for your felines' bathroom habits
23
Soft catnip-infused felt balls that come in a set so there's enough to go around
24
A clear toy blocker to stop all their toys and balls from immediately ending up underneath the couch
25
A pet gate that'll let cats through into areas where bigger animals may not be allowed
26
A Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner if cat stains and accidents are part of your daily life
27
A 20-pack of Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads for tackling cat stains new and old
28
A self-grooming cat toy so your cats can get neck and cheek scratches when you're not available
29
A tunnel bed that'll double as a play area, a private snooze spot and a place for them to hide from guests
30
Or an Aspen self-warming bed if you're tired of buying beds that your cats simply ignore
31
A set of transparent couch protectors when nothing else will distract them from ripping your sofa to shreds
32
Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door
33
A catnip alternative variety box that'll be like Christmas has come early for your feline babies
34
Or a catnip wall mount with four different flavored balls for different cats to play with
35
A cat door you can install in a sliding glass door or window
36
And finally, an outdoor catio, because your fur babes crave fresh air just as much as you do
