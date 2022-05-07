26 Products That’ll Make Your Life Easier This Spring

Popular items from this list include:
A bug bite suction tool because you’re tired of being mosquito food when spring rolls around.
An effective grill cleaner for keeping your most-used warm weather appliance in tip-top shape.
A volcanic stone face roller that’ll remove the oil and shine from your face.
A bug bite suction tool
You can also use it to treat bites from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.Promising review:
"I ordered the Bug Bite Thing in December after watching the Shark Tank
episode. I live in the Northeastern US and have not had to use it until the spring weather arrived. No matter what I do, bugs find me, and to compound it, I usually have an allergic reaction. I have tried numerous anti-itch creams and natural remedies through the years, which treat symptoms but not the root cause. I ordered the Bug Bite Thing with skepticism but am very pleasantly surprised. I had multiple bug bites that I tried this on and the itching and swelling dissipated immediately! It works and without chemicals.
I highly recommend!" — HappyDaisy547
An effective grill cleaner
Promising review:
"I tried six different products before trying this one and by far, this is the best one of all.
I am the type of person who prefers cleaning the grill immediately after grilling. It loosens the debris off the grates easily and comes off easily.I like easy practical cleaning without the need to spend much time scrubbing.
Try it, you will not regret it." — Fmcasado
A pack of hanging vacuum bags
Promising review:
"Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag.
The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient.
Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" — Jia Yan
A volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life-changing for me!
" — Wow
An inflatable pool
Promising review:
"Good size. I'm 5'4 and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." — Majestic 0220
A pack of stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously.
I have some stains that are 1.5-to-2-years-old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new.
I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars.
" — Matt
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared.
Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A mosquito repellent
Promising review:
"I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound.
We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable
! Definitely recommend." — Trusted Customer
And a high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for dogs
Promising review:
"My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them
. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal.
When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" — Alyssa
A pair of baggy overalls
Promising review:
"I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls!
I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer
since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well and is just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!
" — Cynthia Cahalen
An Etude House drying powder
Some reviewers apply it before their makeup while others find it works best on top of their foundation. You may need to experiment to find the right order for you.Promising review:
"I'm 36 and have struggled with oily, acne-prone skin my whole life. Why did no one tell me about this sooner???
I use a kabuki brush (instead of the small velvet pad they provide) and spread a thin layer of powder all over my face after all other skincare products and before foundation. It literally keeps me shine free for my 18-hour work shifts!
On especially hot and humid days, I'll reapply this *lightly* over my makeup halfway through the day. It also seems to have cleared up the smaller blemishes around my nose and chin! Hooray! I wish I could give it more than 5 stars.
" — Rebekah Zenn
An air purifier
Promising review:
"I have severe allergies during the spring and summer months and have tried everything from nettie pots to OTC allergy medicine to get some sort of relief. If you saw my trash cans they were full of used tissues and I was still constantly sneezing. I saw immediate results with the first few days. I use it at night in my bedroom I have the setting on '2,' which is at the medium setting. The noise level is not that bad; I can still hear the television and hold a normal conversation with my husband. The noise level tends to go away or blend once you get used to it. The results are great. I still have the occasional sneeze and have to use a tissue every now and then but, I am nowhere near what I was. I can finally breathe at night without having to take the OTC medicine. This has been a true lifesaver for me.
I will be looking to purchase another one after our renovations are completed in our kitchen/living room. Best purchase ever to get a sense of normalcy in my life." — P. Allen
A Sun Joe pressure washer
Promising review:
"Great product at a good price. Used this power washer to wash my stucco house for pre painting. Unit worked as advertised. Fairly quiet, but yet powerful sprayer.
Great customer service and would highly recommend this product to anyone." — Boy Wonder CTS
A lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A lightweight primer
Promising review:
"I wanted to give this product 10 stars but was only limited to five :( This stuff is AMAZING!!!!
I'm almost 30 and my face has become super oily — like I can fry chicken on it by the end of the day. So for months I've neglected wearing any kind of foundation or makeup in general. After reading reviews I figured O would give this a try. The glow it gives you is AWESOME!!! It makes my skin so soft.
I'm probably going to wear just this and no foundation 50% of the time. After the Texas heat..and the sun..and amounts of sweat...my face was PERFECT......STILL! No oil...no smears...no pores...
This is literally sent from heaven!!!! My ONLY dislike is the fact that you cant purchase this in five-gallon buckets!" — Jessica
A standing weeder
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
An anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"I am a lifelong curvy lady whose thighs have rubbed together since the beginning of time, probably, so I’m no stranger to chafing. This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine!
I applied the balm at around 11:30 a.m. and as I write my review it’s almost 7:30 p.m. but my legs are going strong. Other parts of me have definitely reacted to being out and about but not my thighs — without this stuff, they would be pink and tender, but they feel soft and happy.
I am absolutely impressed. Long story short, this stuff absolutely worked for me; I plan to buy a larger size when this smaller one runs out
. Don’t be a doubter like I was!" — Gina
A garbage guard
Promising review:
"I ordered this product because every spring and summer we have problems with flies and maggots in the garbage can. The device has been on my garbage can lid for a few days now. It survived the weekly trash pickup. As for whether or not this device works: Let me tell you: NO FLIES, NO MAGGOTS!!! This product works well. Just be careful when applying the adhesive strip." — Mrs. Patricia Nelson
A Revlon hot air brush
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Promising review:
"I’ve been through all types of hair straighteners/stylers, flat irons, blow dryers, different brushes and combinations of all 4. This wonderful product was an all-in-one tool that's easy to pack in my suitcase. The blowout even withstood Gulf of Mexico humidity AND Disney World in the spring humidity.
I’ve also noticed that my hair isn’t falling out as much as it did with flat irons. It also keeps much more shine and moisture in my hair. Love love love this." — Linda W.
A set of anti-chafing thigh bands
Promising review:
"Ladies, we can finally toss the deodorant...these things work! I was hella skeptical because my thighs are resistant to any sort of chub rub defense.
I wore them while walking at least five hours at a music festival and they stayed put without me ever needing to adjust them
! I couldn't believe it! My delicate inner thigh skin was preserved; not a chub-rub in sight
and they're so feminine and romantic-looking that I didn't even care if someone caught a peek at that beautiful lace. Way sexier than my usual biker shorts. Love that I can wear dresses all day now without worrying about my thighs overheating.
" — OceanHips
A pack of Burt's Bees cat wipes
Promising review:
"Our son was having a lot of dander on his back near the base of his tail. We kept up the brushing but it wasn't going away. Looking at the reviews I decided to go for the dander wipes. Well I have used it twice and was blown away. His dander is pretty much all gone now. Plus his hair seems shinier and silkier after his brushing and using the wipes. Not to mention our baby boy looks just like the cat on the packaging.
All around I will continue to buy these and use once a week or twice every two weeks to keep up his beautiful orange coat. Thanks, Burt's Bees!" — Tom Cincotta
An instant stain remover spray
Promising review:
"This was amazing. All I had to do was spray and wipe and the mold was gone.
I used it in a house that had been sitting for six months and it was awful. I thought I would have to put elbow grease into it but NO not at all. I used it for the walls and ceilings. It left no streaks. Even for as bad as the mold was, I only had to clean it once.
It has only been about a month now and the mold has not come back but even if it does it was soo easy to clean with this. Spring cleaning the walls is an annual chore, but I won’t cringe at the thought of having to figure out how to defeat it!!
My only recommendation is to wear a really good mask as it is very strong stuff and I used it very generously. By the end of the room my lungs were seriously wishing I had worn a mask or opened a window or both." — Becky
An outdoor drink stakes set
Promising review:
"These are great. They are large enough to hold large drink tumblers like a Yeti, they will hold a beer with a thick foam koozie, they will hold a giant Fosters can, and yes, it is large enough to hold a bottle of wine. They are made out of metal and seem pretty durable. Each one is two pieces that screw together and they have a small tab to help you push them into the ground with your feet. The only thing I would improve is to make the foot tab a little larger, otherwise, they have my stars." —Jamawama
An instant cooling towel
Promising review:
"Great product! I bought this for an upcoming summer hiking trip in Utah, but I have been using it for an aerobics class as a headband. I sweat on my head and it runs down into my eyes. Regular headbands get soaked too fast. This really works because it keeps my head cooler and when warms up, I simply drizzle more water on it from my spouted water bottle." — Lepmay