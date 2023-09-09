Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A portable facial mister
It's available in two colors and in a pack of two.Promising review
: "I first saw this on TikTok. This product makes my face feel so hydrated and refreshed. Just buy it, trust me." — alicia
A compact silicone toilet brush
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush
in action. The flat silicone head is designed to properly scrub the interior of the bowl and the corners in the outer rims.Promising review
: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean
, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease,
ensuring thorough cleaning." — Anthony Olsen
A 10-pack of dual-sided SneakErasers
SneakErasers are designed so that one side of cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grimes on shoes, and the other side whitens them. Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers
in action. Promising review
: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm.
I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " — Spencer
A cooling Tula eye balm treatment stick
It promises to help hydrate and brighten dark under-eye circles using a blend of probiotic extracts, caffeine and collagen. Check out a TikTok of the Tula eye balm
in action. Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite beauty products. Feels good under the eyes and brightens them up. I think I look more rested when I’m wearing it and it gives a nice glow. Great product to keep in your purse!" — Rachel S.
An Airplane Pocket tray cover
It's designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub. It comes with multiple pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket (or your carry-on) the whole flight. It's also an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine-washable. Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table
cover in action. Airplane Pockets
is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products. Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
A migraine relief cap
This is designed to icy or hot depending on what kind of relief you're looking for, and doubles as a sleep mask so you can block out harsh light or try to get some shut-eye for further relief. It's available in two colors and packs of two.Promising review:
"I heard about it on TikTok and I was skeptical. I put it in the freezer as soon as I got it in the mail. Then, out of nowhere, I felt a headache coming on. I pulled it out of the freezer, slipped it on and I passed out. When I woke up, my migraine was gone
. I now go to bed with it on almost every night. I love that it's a black out mask. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!!!" — TheWalkFam
A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad
It has space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you. Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad
in action. It's available in two styles.Sweetzer and Orange
is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products. Promising review:
"The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" — SandyBeach
A touchscreen mist cleaner for cleaning your laptop, phone, tablet, car screen and more
The mister itself also doubles as a microfiber cloth so you can wipe your screen down streak-free. Promising review
: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" — Laura Schlutt
A reusable portable gel lint roller
To restore its stickiness after using it, just wash the interior. It's available in four colors.Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over.
It’s super sticky and works great!" — Ella
A seamless Skims-esque bodysuit that's comfortable for long wear
It's available in nine colors in women's sizes XS–5XL.Promising review:
"Obsessed! Finally got the TikTok body suit! I’m obsessed, it fits like a glove but isn’t cutting of my ability to breathe or stuff my face with food. The fabric is so comfortable! BUY IT!" — Kenley
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
It contains regular firm bristles and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels
, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth
! It comes in a pack of two.Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A dark spot-removing soap bar designed for sensitive skin and hyperpigmentation
This is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help protect your skin's moisture barrier and a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen and turmeric to help brighten and soothe skin. Promising review:
"If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you!
I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast.
" — Elisabeth L.
A sleek hybrid pen and digital voice recorder
This tiny gadget is designed to record continuously for up to 20 hours on a full charge, and lets you easily transfer audio files to other devices via USB. It also records with time stamps and automatically saves before the battery runs out, so you can organize and keep track of your files. College students
and people taking record-keeping notes for meetings
especially love this! Check out a TikTok of the pen recorder
in action. (Bonus
: It comes with headphones that plug directly into the back of the pen
, so you can hear the recording before transferring files!)Promising review
: "Wow!!! I just love this pen. It'll allow me to listen to lectures and meetings after they are over.
I can than take notes at my own pace. I can't write a fast as people speak. But!!! With this new recording device I can review all the was said in my meetings and take notes later." — David Boatwright
A set of mop and dusting slippers
You can slide these over your sneakers or bare feet while you're cleaning the floors; this way, the grime from your soles doesn't mess up your cleaning job, and you're also not tracking around crumbs or gunk with your bare feet. Check out a TikTok of the mop slippers
in action. The set comes with five pairs.Promising review
: "I was so psyched to use these while I wash my floors. Shoe/foot prints when washing my floors is a thing of the past. I no longer need to rewash areas that became dirty from my shoes whilst cleaning.
These worked wonderfully and made washing/drying my floors quick and easy." — Hilary
A lightweight Topple Tray
It's designed to keep itself steady to prevent any spillage, making it a great option for for traveling from room to room or up the stairs with food and beverages. Check out a TikTok of the Topple Tray
in action. Promising review:
"Every morning, I have a cup of tea, a cup of coffee, and a can of LaCroix that I take to my desk to work (gotta love working from home!). About half of those mornings, I end up spilling a little bit thanks to neuropathy in my hands and general unsteady gait from neuropathy in my feet
. But I ALSO don't want to be walking back and forth between the kitchen and my desk three times in a row, and I'm stubborn about that, so I deal with having to potentially clean spills here and there. UNTIL, that is, I got this. I can get all three drinks from the kitchen to my desk at the same time and they travel more steadily
than when I carry them one at a time, even." — Karissa
A cloud-shaped utility knife to help you cut open packages
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. It comes in a set of three.Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home
This'll help you stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack if you sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog. It's available in eight styles.Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
A set of glass ice globe facial massagers
Check out a TikTok of the facial ice globes
in action. They're available in seven colors.Promising review:
"I had never seen anything like these before, my massage therapist whipped them out and I immediately went home and bought some. I have rosacea and these are great for soothing my skin. I’m in love!" — Janie Waltz
A DogBuddy pooper scooper
This comes with built-in poop collection bags so when you use the scooper, it automatically bags the mess up out of sight. You can use it several times on a walk, and it hooks neatly to leashes. Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper
in action. It's available in four colors and two sizes.DodBuddy
is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers. Promising review:
"I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags
if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross
.I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard.It holds a lot more than you’d think!" — Joslyn Cavitt
A set of Snug Plugs for anyone whose outlets are loose
These promise to create a snug fit between outlets and plugs to improve the electrical connection and ensure that your gadgets actually stay plugged in when you're using them. They come in a pack of 10 or 25 and in two colors. Snug Plugs
is a small business that specializes in home improvement products. Promising review:
"I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den.
Yay! I highly recommend this product." — KSay
A convenient scoop colander
It's like a cross between a large spoon and a colander. This is designed for fishing everything from pasta to fried food to boiled veggies out of pots, making the process quick and easy without dirtying up a colander that's going to take up tons of space in your dishwasher. It's available in two colors and various styles.Promising reviews:
"Saw this on a TikTok! Love the versatility and ingenuity of the design! Great idea!" — barbara roth
"I love this scooper! Instead of using the big bowl to drain my pasta, I use this scooper straight from the pot to my baking dish. One less huge bowl to wash. The less mess the better I always say
. Less to clean too! Win win!" — Brandi
An adorable little car diffuser you can tuck right into the drink holder
Check out a TikTok of the car diffuser
in action. It's available three colors.Promising review
: "Fits perfectly in the cupholder of my Prius C. This has lasted over an hour of driving
. There are times I have to shut it off because it's so powerful and my car is so small. I purchased the black one to match my interior. The lights transition effortlessly and look great. It's very intuitive and easy to use.
I'm so glad I bought this one (the cord doesn't bother me) instead of paying over $70 for a cordless one. It looks sleek, works great, seals well, and the cord it comes with is long
(I didn't need a long one since my cupholder is right near the USB port). I highly recommend it. I keep a water bottle in my car in the holder next to it so I can use it every drive." — Jennifer Mandeville
A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad
It promises to help ease your cramps and pains and/or keep you nice and cozy on chillier days. Check out a TikTok of the heating pad
in action. Note: You should wear it over
your clothes! It's available in 11 colors.Promising review
: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
A oven rack grabbing tool for avid bakers, cooks and toast lovers
This silicone tool is pecially handy for smaller ovens and appliances where oven mitts might be too bulky of an option. Check out a TikTok of the heat-safe grabbing tool
in action. Infraovens
is a small business specializing in accessories for ovens and air fryers. Promising review:
"Very sturdy and has many built in functions — pulls out heavy oven racks, pulls out baking dishes. So easy to cover or add to your dish and easily pushes back the rack and tray! Love this product." — Amazon Customer
A small compost bin/trash can perfect for small spaces or ambitious cooks
It's designed to hook easily to the inside or outside of a cabinet door for easy access, and the lid is designed so you can either lift the top off, or slide it out to keep it open. It comes in three colors.Promising review
: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought
. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.'
" — Ginger
A universal stroller cup holder
This promises to secure quickly and easily to strollers, grocery carts, the back of car seats, bicycles, Pelotons, collapsible chairs and even bags. Check out a TikTok of the universal cup holder
in action. It comes in 11 colors.Ryan & Rose
is a family-owned small business that specializes in parenting and home products. Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! Our stroller does not have a cup holder, now I can hold my drink or my phone/keys/sunglasses.
I also bought two more so our boys can keep their water bottles in one spot since they lose them all the time. I’ve put them in the house and I’ve hung them in the car. I think I need 10 more of these things
. Must have product." — Healthnut
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
It promises to provide relief from dryness while leaving a non-greasy, brightening shine on lips. It's available in five flavors/styles.Promising review:
"My now go-to lip product. This has obviously been all over TikTok recently, but I understand the hype! The color, the hydration, the smell, everything is phenomenal!! I can’t stop putting it on my lips, 10/10 recommend this lip balm!" — wagar
A "Cup Claw" for making laundry easier if you own a lot of bras with pads in them
This snags onto the pads in bras like scissors, so you can easily squeeze the pads back into that little bra hole and then spread them back out evenly, no fuss. Cup Claw
is a U.S.-based family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. Promising review:
"After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life.
If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." — Wesley I.
A plastic bag dispenser
It promises to help prevent that deeply irritating traffic jam of all the different boxes you squished into your kitchen drawer. Now you can consolidate them all in this one nifty gizmo, which you can settle in a drawer or on the counter for easy access. Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser
in action. These also come with optional sticker labels
so you know which size bag you're grabbing! They're available in three-, four-, or five-slot models.YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review:
"I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." — Amazon Customer
A roll of glide tape for drapes
Check out a TikTok of the drapery glide tape
in action. It's available in two sizes.Promising review
: "After years of leaning over furniture, struggling to pull curtains across the lengthy rods on our windows (and not exert too much stress on the rods and brackets) I accidentally stumbled across this product on Amazon. Now it’s like pulling my curtains across BUTTER. I’ve told friends and family they need to buy this tape!
" — Anonymous_111