38 Travel Items That'll Come In Handy On Both Big And Small Vacations

A Bluetooth-enabled mask to lull you to sleep

After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at.I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hand's down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair.: "Staying in hotels is fun until your neighbor is loud or the highway traffic is horrible.The only thing I heard was the rain and thunder from my app. The rain was so clear sounding I could easily visualize each drop hitting the ground. I was about to fall asleep when the thunder kicked in and seriously scared me to pieces! Highly recommend!" — Dana Harris