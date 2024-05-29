38 Travel Items That'll Come In Handy On Both Big And Small Vacations

Popular items from this list:
A travel version of Mouthwatchers' ever-popular "flossing toothbrush"
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Katy Herman
has to say:
"The brand sent me a sample of these to try out and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"Promising review:
"This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth.
The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses
." — V. Brown
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
Promising review:
"If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have.
Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." — JCE
A garment bag that rolls up into a duffle
is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories. Promising review:
"This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers,
should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag
. I highly recommend this product." — Kindle customer
An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush. Promising review
: "After searching far and wide, this is the only dry shampoo that I will ever use! I’ve tried countless brands and spent so much money searching for the perfect dry shampoo. This one has the least harmful ingredients and the most noticeable results! I apply it at my roots and brush through right before going to bed. In the morning, my hair doesn’t look oily at all! By the third day, there is a noticeable texture from the product, but that personally helps me style my hair to stay in a cute messy bun. This is the only dry shampoo I will ever recommend!
" — Brenda Spinache
An Alleyoop all-in-one razor — a TSA-approved gadget
Promising review
: "This is too fabulous! Especially for a mere $15. It has this tiny squirt bottle for filling with water, there’s a moisture bar, and two razor blades. Just for kicks, I shaved my legs watching TV. It does a great job! Perfect for travel, the gym, your BFF's house, the movies, etc. I love it.
" — Xine
A Bluetooth-enabled mask to lull you to sleep
After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in.
I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hand's down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.Promising review
: "This is the best thing I have ordered in a long time! I work nights and recently took a travel position.
Staying in hotels is fun until your neighbor is loud or the highway traffic is horrible. The speakers on this are quality!
The only thing I heard was the rain and thunder from my app. The rain was so clear sounding I could easily visualize each drop hitting the ground. I was about to fall asleep when the thunder kicked in and seriously scared me to pieces! Highly recommend!" — Dana Harris
A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches
Promising review
: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on!
While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face.
" — MelsBells
A padded tank that eliminates the need for a bra
Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time.
I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all.
You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn Long
Or, if you want to support a small biz, a crewneck brami
is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras
if you need/want!
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review
: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 10/10 would recommend" — Heather K.
And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner
who's a big fan!:
"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras.
I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."
A teensy tiny pack of dissolvable laundry sheets
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has to say:
"I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation in summer 2021 where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times."Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
An Anker power bank
Promising review:
"I bought this for a two-week vacation to South Africa seeing as I was out most of the day taking lots of pictures and nowhere to readily plug in my phone. This thing is super small, fits in my small purse and I did not have to recharge it at all the whole time I was gone. Granted I did not use it every day, but the fact that it holds charge that long is amazing. After about 11 days it still had 75% of the charge and I had used it at least four times
. It does charge pretty fast which is a big plus and because it is so small, I don't even have to take it out of my purse." — Nellie F.
Or an ultra-compact option you can keep in your pocket
Promising review:
"This was a great little charger to keep in my purse while traveling. It charged my phone quickly and only used a fraction of the battery charger." — Kristin Peters
Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Promising review:
"If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH
when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality!
I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!
" — hali howard
A trusty stick of Megababe's Thigh Rescue
is a woman-owned small business from entrepreneur, body acceptance advocate and influencer Katie Sturino. Promising review:
"I bought this for my wedding and the reviews didn’t lie or steer me wrong! This worked like a charm
and I even bought the puff and powder
as well for other areas I didn’t want to put this on. You do have to make sure that you get the whole area, if you miss the smallest section you’ll notice. But 10/10 would recommend
." — Sierra Pruitt
A pair of ultra-stretchy cooling Thigh Society shorts
is a woman-founded, size-inclusive small biz from Marnie Consky.
I bought two pairs of these last year — in black and nude — and I simply love them. Chub rub has always been a part of my life and until now, I didn't have a great way of preventing it. I've tried various sport shorts and slathering my thighs in deodorant, but those methods just weren't cutting it. These shorts are unbelievably lightweight and breathable, superrrrrr stretchy (but not in a way that bags out after extended wear), and they do. not. roll. or. fall. down.
I wear them under all of my skirts and dresses (because I also have an irrational fear that everything I wear is see-through when the sun hits it), and I will definitely be buying more!Promising review
: "It’s not an exaggeration to say these shorts are life changing. I’m a chubby living in hot, steamy Florida. Chub rub is inevitable when wearing skirts and dresses. I’ve tried a number of lady boxers and petit pants. They all either rolled up, down, or one leg rode up. They were also hot and non breathable. These shorts are perfection. No more chub rub, no more swamp a$$! I’m in love.
I wish there were more color choices!" — Rachel
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with over 35,000 5-star ratings
Promising reviews:
"This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" —My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A fashion-forward Cincha travel belt
is a BIPOC–owned business run by a couple and based in Oakland, California who believe traveling in style should also be secure. They've been making the chic travel belt since 2019.Promising review:
"Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." — Samantha
A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Promising review
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" — AlySedai
An Alleyoop Pen Pal which is four products in one
Here's what former BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal
says:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen... for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m.
The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!"
A do-it-all backpack so ingeniously designed
is a woman-owned travel accessories company from Shay Mitchell.I bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in sooo clutch.
First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security.
I was able to fit four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends. Promising review
: "This backpack truly does it all! It functions as a regular backpack that can be used for work/school but it also functions as a travel backpack for flights or road trips! The quality is amazing and I love all of the small little details that make this bag feel high end.
" — Makenzie S.
A magnetic luggage tag you can use to hold your sun hat
is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz creating fashionable-yet-functional accessories designed to make your life just a bit easier.Promising review:
"Love! Love! Love it! Very sturdy grip, and fashionable! I have had skin cancer numerous times, including melanoma. This is a must-have to keep me safe and fashionable — vacation or otherwise.
I have thrown it in the overhead on a plane or shuffled through crowded venues, prior to COVID-19, and never lost my hat. This is a great gift, first to myself, and now to others! Thank you for keeping me safe and on point at an affordable price!" — Emily K.
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants that do not wrinkle
I have these in black and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying.
The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes and passports and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the fashion department. Promising review
: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only.
Couldn't live without them." — LaVon V
A mini white noise machine
The small device has 11 non-looping sleep sounds (including fan and ocean sounds) and it can connect to wireless devices via Bluetooth so you can use it as a portable speaker and play your own audio. Promising review
: "Bought one of these for my hubby for Christmas and he loved it. Then I bought one for my daughter days later. A few days later, I bought our third — I had to have one also for when I travel. Love all the options to select from with the various sounds, volume control is great, love the Bluetooth. Brought it with us to a hotel on vacation and used it at night to drown out the noise of other guests walking and talking in the halls, and during the day rocked our music on Bluetooth!!
Added plus, we used it with our new puppy to get him to sleep and stay asleep through the night. Only downside is I wish the battery life was longer. It lasts about three nights before you need to recharge." — Romeo's Girl
A drawstring makeup organizer that opens
Promising review:
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away
. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it.
" — mojosharkey
A Pashmina scarf ready to be fashioned into a blanket
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11 day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know that travels." — Jenn
A Hackwith Design House shirt that can be worn six different ways
is a small, woman-owned business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS–4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece! I have this shirt and I love it.
All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca
who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable and I didn't have to adjust myself at all. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight so I'll be wearing it season to season and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!
A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Promising review:
"I purchased these for a vacation and am so glad I did. I walked 12 miles in them on day one of our trip and my feet were tired but also comfortable!
I did get a tiny blister on the top of my ankle where the tongue rubbed above my sock, but considering the amount of walking we did this is pretty darn good! They are stylish and cute and not too bubbly (I hate the new style where the sole of the shoe bubbles out around your foot). They are classic and so comfortable, easy to slip on and off at the airport, and super stylish!
" — Alicia
Or a trusty pair of Reebok Club C Sneakers
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes!Promising review
: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much." — Alli J
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro
Promising review from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord
:
"I have a pair of these, and they're not playing around. Once they're securely in your ear, you can toggle the headphones between noise-cancelling and regular sound, depending on your situation. I've been working from home, and the noise-cancelling is so effective that I can work next to a window where my neighbor is doing heavy construction and I don't hear anything louder than a faint buzzing. It's quieter than if I'd just plugged my ears with my own fingers. I'm also a runner, and these don't budge when you're sweating, which is nice. It's also handy that these toggle out of noise cancellation mode, because I feel better being able to hear traffic and other people around me when I'm out and about. The TL;DR is I love these so much I have zero interest in owning another pair of headphones for as long as I live.
" Read her full review of the AirPod Pros
here!
An acupressure wristband
It's also been known to work for postoperative and chemotherapy-induced nausea. It applies pressure on your wrist to help restore balance. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
.Promising review
: "I'm eight weeks pregnant and have had morning sickness nonstop every single day, and it has made my appetite go away so much that I feared for my baby's health. I needed a quick fix so I could eat again. It worked amazingly. I went to Denny's and ate my weight in pancakes! It feels so good not to feel nauseous all the time.
" — Amazon customer
A universal travel adapter because plugs can be hard to come by
This adapter covers over 150 countries. Keep in mind this is not a voltage converter
!Promising review:
"Used this on a trip to Sweden and London. It worked great. Charged three things at a time with no problems. I love the compact design and not having to keep track of all the adapters." — tiffanyann7
An oversized hoodie with a built-in sleep mask
is a woman- and Asian American-owned brand based in sunny California. Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on the plane. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it, and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. It’s a little big, but I love my stuff oversized, so I am fine. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush one!" — Heather G.
A vegan shampoo bar that lasts longer than a tiny bottle
Promising review:
"First time I bought this soap it was for traveling. Lugging around large bottles of shampoo for six people for a 4–6-week vacation is just not an option and buying shampoo is sketchy since a couple of us have soap allergies. The little bar packs up perfectly in a little baggie and takes the smallest amount of luggage space. One bar washed six heads of hair for five weeks!! Everyday!! Suds well and cleans well." — Dominique B.
Andddd a waterproof travel pouch
is a Canada-based, woman-owned Etsy shop establishing in 2017 that specializes in zero waste products. Promising review
: "Love it! It is perfect for the soap bar I take on trips. It is very well made with quality materials and shipped quickly too!" — Brianna Konz
A travel jewelry case
Promising review
: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" — Dogmom206
A wedge doorstop alarm with an extremely loud siren
No wiring is required, either, just pick up a 9V battery
. Promising review:
"Travel must-have.
I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest
when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." — QuintessentiallyYours
And a solid lotion bar
is a Bradford, New Hampshire-based small biz from Julie Bursey. Promising review
: "I ordered three lotion bars for upcoming trips. They arrived very quickly and are very nice, softening for my skin and smell wonderful. I’m very happy with my purchase!" — Karen Slack