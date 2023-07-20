33 Handy Travel Products That You’ll Be Glad You Put In Your Carry On

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A portable cordless phone charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action.Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it:
"I bought this specifically for my weeklong trip to Europe in December when I knew I'd be taking a million videos of adorable Christmas markets. But! I keep it in my bag all the time, even when I'm not on vacation.
I use Google Maps to get around NYC and any New Yorker will tell you that when you leave your home on a quick errand at 10 a.m. on a Saturday, you may not get home until 3 a.m. because there's always something cool to do and friends constantly reach out with impromptu plans. This little charger has saved me on several days while I'm out and about.
No more need to bring your pal a phone charging cord when you're meeting for happy hour and searching the bar for stools near an outlet." Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, has a pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it. You will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
A set of Sea Bands
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!
" — 1SmartCookie
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof
so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.Promising review:
"So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored, they were that comfortable and good at noise cancelling.
I use these most often to listen to music and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" — Alexis Arnold
A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
A dry shampoo powder
Hair Dance
is a US-based cruelty-free, vegan small business that specializes in haircare products. Promising review:
"I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh
. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half.
This will be my go-to from now on." — E
A handy AirFly
Promising review:
"If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have.
Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs, which enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do so using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices
. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." — JCE
A waterproof pouch
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options). Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it:
"With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation
. I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!" Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A set of moldable ear plugs
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets:
"The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs
contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also loved these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye.
"Promising review
: "I have always bought earplugs based on the decibel ratings, but none of them have ever worked very well for me, because they don't stay in my ears. These have a lower decibel rating than any of the foam earplugs I have used in the past, but they are much more effective. They really block noise, and they don't go in your ear canal; they just cover the entrance to the ear canal. I find this much more comfortable
. I am really glad I found these, and just wish i had found them sooner." — Portlandia
A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag
Promising review:
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." — Mrs M Tate
Or an 11-piece TSA-approved Kitsch travel container
Each set includes a spray bottle, two small pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, one mini funnel, one mini spatula and one mini pipette, all stored inside a reusable travel pouch. Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review
: "I wasn’t sure what to expect out of these 'pouch' style travel containers from Kitsch but I instantly fell in love with them! Super easy to fill (I didn’t even have to use the tools that it came with)
. I used the pouches for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, the pump bottle for lotion (it has a tap on it that ensures that it will not come out), and hair serums on the other two bottles!" — Jess
A leakproof contact lens case
Eyelov
is a small business that specializes in personal care products for travel. Promising review:
"Perfect for an overnight trip. I hate packing contact solution, but this keeps everything together and the small bottle holds enough solution to take my contacts out
and soak them, and then rinse them to put them back in. I was pleasantly surprised to see the suction and the tweezers. I haven't had to use them, but I definitely needed them in the past. Cute addition to my travel bag and worth the money
." — Amazon Customer
A foldable jewelry organizer
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this! I purchased it for a week-long vacation and it kept my jewelry safe and untangled. I had stopped traveling with necklaces because they always wound up a tangled mess. No more!
Bonus is that the soft pink case is beautiful. It is also very slim so it’s easy to pack or carry in your purse. Highly recommend this product! My favorite purchase in a long time!" — Petite and Pampered Boutique
Plus "The Ring Thing," a true boon for travelers
Ring Thing Designs
is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in ring storage, and donates a portion of each sale to anti-human trafficking nonprofits. Promising review:
"Great concept, execution, and delivery!! I bought five for various daughters and daughters-in-law for their beautiful rings when they exercise or travel. So convenient and helpful in safeguarding their precious items...They LOVE!
Thank you so much for making such a wonderful product at a reasonable price and quick delivery!" — Celia Flynn
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"Prevents your feet and ankles from swelling on long flights. Also gave me an overall more comfortable feel on a 12-hour flight. I didn't feel the need to stretch or wiggle my feet quite as much
. Sizing guide was pretty spot on. They look like regular socks and I didn't have any issues with impressions on my feet. They also they were not super tight in the toe area which I liked. Time will tell if they stay in shape after multiple uses and wash cycles, but for that price it was a great deal." — Tar
A blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"Wow. I took this on vacation, during which we walked about 20,000 steps daily. And of course my shoes begin to rub against parts of my feet, terribly. But I smeared this on and it was amazing
. I did have to reapply a few times a day, in public, but I highly recommend this!! I used it on my toes, ankle area, etc., and my feet felt great (normal)." — Y.
A trusty Tide To-Go stain removing pen
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A set of cable ties
Promising review:
"Cords are kind of a nightmare, and once they get out of hand, they really get out of hand. I bought these to make sure that all my chargers were nice and neat. These work really well, and with the variety of colors and sizes, you can color coordinate everything. If I find any more cords that need to be organized, I will definitely be buying another box." — TJ
A bar of natural, plastic-free solid shampoo
Promising review:
"First time I bought this soap it was for traveling. Lugging around large bottles of shampoo for six people for a four-to-six-week vacation is just not an option, and buying shampoo is sketchy since a couple of us have soap allergies. The little bar packs up perfectly in a little baggie and takes the smallest amount of luggage space. One bar washed six heads of hair for five weeks!!
Every day!! Suds well and cleans well." — Dominique B.
A super-soft Trtl neck pillow
Promising review:
"Small and sturdy. Keeps your neck positioned up instead of lolling off to the side. You will wake up refreshed and not sore (in the neck anyways) airplane travel is stressful but this little gem makes it bearable. Kudos to the creator! First time I actually slept comfortably on a plane. Other neck sleepers don’t compare." — Judy M.
A hybrid travel planner and journal
The Lamare
is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in planners and journals. Promising review:
"I loved the journals I received. They are gorgeous. They're well-made and fun to use!" — Kristy
A super-soft MakeUp Eraser to wipe makeup off
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here. Promising review:
"Good quality and sewing/finishing. Gets every trace of makeup off without any stress. Love these! Love taking them on trips so I don't ruin other people's towels and such with removing my makeup.
These wash up fresh and beautiful all the time. Got the black ones, so they look as fresh as the day I bought them." — HeartofAvalon
A pack of Neutrogena makeup remover towelettes
Promising review:
"I always have a few of these in my purse as well as using them for travel. It is perfect for removing makeup and making your face feel fresh. I love that it is great for sensitive skin and the individual packets make it perfect to always have some with you." — Bonnie Review
A rechargeable, dimmable light-up compact mirror
Promising review
: "Important travel necessity for your makeup bag. One of my favorite features is that it’s rechargeable. The battery lasts a long time and the light is substantially bright. The fact that it comes in one of my favorite colors is an added bonus. It’s also reasonably priced. I’ve seen similar AAA-battery-operated mirrors that cost more. It’s perfect for tweezing those stray hairs." — Kisha
A popular water-resistant Under Armour face mask
I have two of them in my own rotation, and I'm impressed by how comfortable they are on long flights. The straps are super soft on your ears — I've gotten so used to straps chafing and was surprised by what a difference this made. I gifted one of these to my dad for Christmas, too, and it's his go-to for traveling. It's just an overall easier mask to breathe in (while still maintaining a tight fit and keeping the people around you safe!).
A 50-count set of super-handy laundry soap sheets
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about them: "
I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost-three-weeks European vacation this summer where I carried on only and rewore outfits several times." Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
A 4-in-1 flying USB port to condense the tangle of wires
Multitasky
is a woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in cute, functional gadgets for travel, office, and home use. Promising review:
"It does as it says it does, allowing my Dell XPS15 to operate a pair of USB devices from my lightning port! The laptop has two USB ports, one of which is always occupied by my USB mouse dongle and the other by my protected USB drive. If I wanted to plug in my phone to switch data or add another thumb drive to transfer a device, everything might have to be disconnected, but not anymore. It was really worth it." —Liberty
A set of small travel containers
Each set of nine containers also comes with two small spatulas and a storage bag. Promising review:
"I have traveled twice now with these little jars and have had no issues with leaking. I love the two mini spatulas that come with the set for getting thicker products out of the jars. I only wish I could buy more of the smaller ones without having to purchase the larger. Great product and highly recommend." — Amazon customer
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"I have two of these, and they are amazing. The loop goes around the door handle and two thin metal prongs go in the crack of the door. If the door opens even a little, the prongs are separated and it lets out the loudest, most obnoxious wailing sound in the history of the world. It's great for a single girl traveling on her own!" — Kelly
A PocketCor belt
Alina Sol is a woman-owned small business established in 2021 that specializes in storage accessories for travel and running. Promising review:
"I purchased for travel. It was easy to put my money, phone, and passport in the pockets at the airport! I wore it over a dress while shopping/doing lunch in Italy and put my money, phone, and hotel key in the pockets. I felt secure and comfortable with it the whole day! I'd like more colors!" — Kristina
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A refillable travel perfume atomizer
Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one.
They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." — Emily Rintamaki