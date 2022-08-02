Few things will make you feel more badass than properly hanging framed art by yourself. Whether you’re moving into a new place or just want to redecorate, sometimes you have to switch up your wall space. And if you’re looking to create an eclectic home gallery or just want to hang a single photo, we’ve broken down all the things you need to do it totally straight on your own, no TaskRabbit required.

We’ve included everything from the basics (painter’s tape and a level) to stud finders, drills and drywall anchors for more heavy-duty jobs. Asses the object you’re hanging to to chose the equipment you specifically need. As always, if you’re renting, check your lease to be sure you’re allowed to drill things into the wall. You don’t want to lose your security deposit.

