Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dead At 86

Rogers Photo Archive via Getty Images The Milwaukee Braves' Hank Aaron poses for a portrait in 1957.

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, the Hall of Fame baseball great who was flooded with racist letters and death threats as he drew ever closer to and eventually eclipsed Babe Ruth’s career home runs record, died Friday at 86.

Aaron’s daughter confirmed the news to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

“I never want them to forget Babe Ruth,” Aaron said at his Hall of Fame induction speech in 1982. “I just want them to remember Henry Aaron.”

