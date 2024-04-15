EntertainmentTed Lassohannah waddingham

Hannah Waddingham Chews Out Photographer Who Makes Sketchy Request

The “Ted Lasso” star confronted a photographer who apparently made a sexist remark.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham gave a swift verbal kick Sunday to a photographer who apparently asked her to reveal more of her leg before the Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall.

“Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man,” Waddingham said in a viral video of the confrontation. “Don’t be a dick; otherwise, I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.”

Waddingham appeared to have further dialogue with the photographer as she moved on.

The actor later hosted the awards but won several accolades for what transpired beforehand.

Observers on X, formerly Twitter, called her a “queen” and a “role model” for her handling of the interaction.

