Miley Cyrus Had Such A Heartfelt Response To The 'Hannah Montana' 15-Year Anniversary

This is truly the best of both worlds: Miley Cyrus on Wednesday paid homage to the character Hannah Montana, who made her a household name, in honor of the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel original series.

The singer posted a heartfelt letter addressed to Hannah on Twitter about the impact playing the “teen pop sensation” had on her life. For those who don’t remember, Cyrus played the eponymous role on “Hannah Montana,” portraying a regular teenage girl living a double life as a pop star. The show aired from 2006 to 2011, and served as the catalyst for Cyrus’ illustrious music career.

“We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you, but a lot has changed since then,” Cyrus handwrote in the note. “You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.”

The 28-year-old recalled the highs and lows she experienced while filming the show, including the loss of her grandfather, getting her period for the first time and falling in love. She wrote about the joys of working with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and fellow co-stars Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment and Jason Earles. She said the cast “became my family.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Cyrus wrote that the lyrics from “Wherever I Go,” the final song she sung as Hannah Montana, still rung true.

“I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end,” Cyrus wrote, going on to thank “Disneys entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, agents + managers. ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross-country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent.”

Cyrus concluded by writing that she loves Hannah, and that the character was the “greatest gift” she could’ve asked for.

Not missing a beat, the official “Hannah Montana” Twitter account ― which was updated this week with a new bio and photo ― gave a spicy response: “Nice to hear from you, @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade.”

Well, Hannah, better late than never. Besides, you said it best: Nobody’s perfect.