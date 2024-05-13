PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionhannibal lecter

'Why Hannibal Lecter?' Trump Dodges Reporter's Question After Praising Fictional Serial Killer

Trump bizarrely called “the late, great” Hannibal Lecter a “wonderful man” at a rally Saturday.
Graeme Demianyk
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump ignored a reporter’s question about why he seemingly praised fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter at a rally this weekend.

Addressing the media Monday outside a New York courtroom ahead of the fifth week of his hush money trial, Trump seized on positive poll numbers that show him ahead of President Joe Biden in key battleground states.

But as he wrapped up on his self-congratulatory speech, one reporter yelled out: “Why Hannibal Lecter?”

It was a reference to the former president on Saturday alluding to the character played by Anthony Hopkins in a 1991 horror film as Trump tried to demonize undocumented immigrants.

Trump claimed other countries are “emptying out” their jails and mental institutions and sending those people over the border.

“‘Silence of the Lamb’!” he said at a rally in New Jersey. “Has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs’?”

“The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner,” Trump said, adding:

Remember the last scene? “Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner” as this poor doctor walked by. “I’m about to have a friend for dinner.” But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations! The late, great Hannibal Lecter. We have people that are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted, and we can’t let this happen. They’re destroying our country.

Trump was questioned as he was heading into court as his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, took the stand.

