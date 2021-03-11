Sean Hannity Invents Deranged New Biden Conspiracy While Mocking His Stutter

Fox News host Sean Hannity is working on a new conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden and this one’s centered around a lie to his viewers.

On Wednesday, he said Biden was using his stutter to cover up some other much more sinister form of decline.

Hannity’s proof?

Biden, he claims, has never stuttered before.

“The only problem is, he didn’t have it in 2016 or 2012,” Hannity said. “And when did this problem start to emerge?”

The real problem: As Hannity certainly knows, Biden has been open about his childhood stutter for years, and references to it go back decades, including a 1992 Washington Post profile that referred to his childhood as “stuttering Joey Biden.”

In 1999, then Sen-Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) paid tribute to Biden as he cast his 10,000th vote.

“One story I recall in particular is that Sen. Biden used to practice ‘speechifying,’ as some of our predecessors in the Senate would have said, in front of his classmates to overcome a stuttering problem,” Hollings said in comments on the Senate floor.

In 2008, an NPR profile of the then-senator ― and vice-presidential candidate ― went into detail about his childhood battle with stuttering, which included comments from Biden himself speaking about his struggles.

In 2010, Biden called stuttering “God’s gift” to him because it made him stronger and more empathetic.

And in 2015, Biden sent a letter to the Stuttering Foundation of America lauding the organization and discussing his own struggles.

Biden said he no longer thinks of himself as a stutterer and that many of his verbals slips are just old-fashioned gaffes. Yet he has also admitted that he still catches himself stuttering, especially “when I find myself really tired.”

So when Hannity claimed Biden never had a stutter before, his critics on social media called him out for it:

Actually, it’s some really cruel stuff from Hannity. https://t.co/VcwDLm182F — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 11, 2021

When you're so desperate to attack someone who's doing a great job you have to question whether their childhood stuttering was a made up story because they don't stutter anymore.



Sean is a truly horrible person. https://t.co/OxC1VkOSce — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 11, 2021

Here the deal. Sean Hannity is a really bad person. That’s how he makes his money. He’s cruel, cheap, and nasty.



Joe Biden is none of these things. In everything you do, be like Joe, not Sean. https://t.co/tfyVgUfe5R — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 11, 2021

On Fox News, Hannity just claimed that Biden actually doesn’t have and never had a stutter; that the claim of Biden having a stutter is actually an elaborate cover up to hide some mental condition that Hannity claims Biden has. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) March 11, 2021

Alex Jones without Alex https://t.co/r4evAMcmxS — please vaccinate robert (@rowast) March 11, 2021

Sean Hannity is now the official "Guy Who Makes Fun Of Your Stutter" on television. I'd say he's fallen far, but he hasn't. He's always been this guy. — John Wing (@JohnWing5) March 11, 2021

I used to have a really bad stutter. It was so bad I went to a speech therapist up until I was around 9ish.



99% of the time now you wouldn't know, it doesn't surface. But odd times if I'm stressed or angry, it can pop up.



Fuck people like Hannity.



Generally & specifically. https://t.co/NGyUfzTGd8 — Paul {Atreides} Wood (@SuperRetroid) March 11, 2021

contrary to what hannity is saying, biden's stutter was always there; look at what may be his most viral moment, when he insulted giuliani's constant reference of 9/11. trips over words a couple times, keeps going. https://t.co/y4PudLr67y pic.twitter.com/zkT6dQ3Ypl — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 11, 2021